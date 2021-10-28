Derry attorney Kelly Tua Hammers is seeking to fill the seat of retiring Mark Bilik as district judge in Derry Township in the Nov. 2 general election.
Magisterial District 10-3-08 oversees court cases in Derry Borough, Derry Township and New Alexandria.
Hammers, 49, captured both the Republican and Democratic tickets in the May primary election. She identifies as a conservative Democrat.
Hammers has served as Westmoreland County’s assistant district attorney since 1997.
“I am no stranger to the Derry community or to our proud history,” she said. “From my education, experience and high ethical standards as an attorney, I am also no stranger to working hard and making difficult decisions. I want to bring my public service to make a difference in my hometown where it matters to me.”
As assistant DA, Hammers has worked on special assignments including sexual assaults for adults and minors, civil asset forfeiture and juvenile cases.
A 1989 Derry Area High School graduate, Hammers received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh and a law degree from Dickinson School of Law.
She is an instructor for the Municipal Police Academy at Westmoreland Community College in the areas of criminal law, civil law, search and seizure, and legal updates.
Hammers participates in Derry Area School District activities. She has been a guest speaker at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, Westmoreland County Community College and various high schools on legal topics including law day, ethics, women in the law, search and seizure and human trafficking.
She is also a 24-year participant in the Adopt-A-School program at Valley High School on the 4th Amendment.
Hammers teaches religious education at partner parishes of St. Rose and St. John the Evangelist for grades 3-5. She also sings in the choir and serves as a flutist.
A third-generation Derry resident, Hammers lives in Derry Township with her husband, David, daughter Kyri, 17, and son Owen, 15.
