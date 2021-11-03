Several incumbents were ousted in county row office races as GOP newcomers won key races Tuesday, including Tim Carson of Scottdale, who ended a long political tradition for one family who has held a Westmoreland County office for almost 50 years.
Carson edged out longtime county coroner Ken Bacha with 51.39% (43,717 votes) of the vote, compared to 48.56% (41,311 votes), according to unofficial vote results.
Carson’s experience including serving as Scottdale’s mayor for a decade and working a decade as director of community affairs for the county sheriff’s office, in addition to a two-year stint as deputy county register of wills.
A registered Democrat when he was mayor, he switched to Republican in 2012.
Results are unofficial until verified by the county election bureau.
The county will have a new top prosecutor as newcomer Republican Nicole Ziccarelli managed to topple Democratic incumbent John Peck for district attorney.
Ziccarelli surged to take 57.61% of the vote (49,776 votes) with Peck finishing at 42.34% of the vote (36.581 votes).
Ziccarelli, 40, of Lower Burrell is a private practice attorney who focuses on family court cases primarily. Previously, she worked as a clerk for judges throughout Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.
After law school, she interned with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office and also worked for a Pittsburgh criminal defense firm.
She will become the county’s first female district attorney and the first GOP in recent years.
Throughout her campaign, Ziccarelli aggressively promoted herself as the change the county needed and promised to improve relations with local police departments.
Peck, 74, of New Kensington has been district attorney since he was appointed by county judges to fill a vacancy in 1994. He was elected to his first full term in 1997.
Republican Megan Loughner was poised to win her first full four-year term as county Clerk of Courts beating out Democrat Muzzy Colosimo 65.99% (55,938 votes) to 33.95% (28,781 votes).
Loughner has served as the acting clerk of courts since February, when Bryan Kline resigned to become warden of the county jail.
Previously, Loughner worked as the office’s fiscal manager under Kline when he took office in 2010 and was promoted to serve as his top deputy in 2016.
Newcomer Gina O’Barto, a Republican, managed to beat out Democrat Tom Murphy in the county Prothonotary race by a comfortable margin of 61.8 % (52,628 votes) to 38.13% (32,468 votes).
O’Barto, 58, from Unity Township, works as a fiscal clerk in the county controller’s office and was looking to replace Democrat Christine O’Brien as she is set to retire at the end of the year after serving three years in office.
