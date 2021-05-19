All three incumbents and two challengers appear to have secured nominations for four seats on the Greater Latrobe School Board.
The field of candidates — who all cross-filed and are seeking four-year terms — has narrowed from seven to five based on unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary election.
Heidi Kozar, a 16-year school director, received 1,814 votes (21.03%) to lead the Democratic ticket. She also garnered a second-most 1,854 votes (16.27%) on the Republican ballot.
Kozar is a member of both the finance and curriculum committees.
Newcomer Andrew Repko garnered 1,947 votes (17.09%), the most of any Republican candidate. He also took home 1,260 votes (14.61%) on the Democratic ticket — fourth-most.
Current school director Cathy Sarraf received 1,630 votes (18.90%) on the Democratic ticket, second-most, followed by challenger Merle D. Musick in third with 1,323 votes or 15.34%.
Sarraf received 1,370 (12.02%) votes on the Republican ballot, while Musick garnered a third-most 1,820 votes or 15.97%.
Sarraf has served on the school board since January 2020, when she was appointed to fill the unexpired term of board member Mike O’Barto, who resigned after being elected as Unity Township supervisor.
Incumbent Bill Palmer, a 12-year school director, received 1,740 votes (15.27%) for the fourth and final Republican nomination. He also took home 1,212 votes (14.05%) on the Democratic ballot.
Challenger Ryan Scarton took home 690 votes (8.00%) on the Democratic ballot and 1,356 (11.90%) on the Republican ticket. Another challenger, Tom Gockel, garnered 653 votes (7.57%) on the Democratic ballot and 1,250 votes (10.97) on the Republican ticket.
Kozar, Repko, Sarraf, Musick and Palmer will square off during the Nov. 2 election for the four school board seats.
There were 44 write-in votes on the Democratic ticket and 57 on the Republican ballot.
All 20 precincts reported, while mail-in votes are still being uploaded and counted, which will take several days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.