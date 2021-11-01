Donald L. Gilbert Jr. is running for a seat on the Ligonier Valley school board in the Nov. 2 general election.
Gilbert was raised in Ligonier and is a 1991 graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, father of a daughter at Ligonier Valley Middle School, and is a business owner in the Valley.
He holds a Bachelor of Science in math from Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio, and a Masters of Arts in physics from Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP).
He also holds secondary teaching certificates in Ohio, Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Gilbert continued his education at IUP in the curriculum and instruction program to obtain a doctorate in curriculum and instruction and his principal’s certificate, which he halted after leaving his 13-year teaching career. Gilbert taught mathematics and physics courses at the high school level, including, life skills math, algebra I and II, geometry, trigonometry, AP statistics, modern science, and physics as well as leading the gifted education program.
Gilbert believes that his position on the school board will be to ask one simple question: “How will this decision benefit the students and community?”
Gilbert said one area in need of greater improvement is communication between the school board, administration, parents and community businesses. He would like to see more graduates stay in the area and create or expand opportunities so that the Ligonier Valley and surrounding communities continue to provide for generations to come.
Gilbert said his teaching experience, as well as being a father, will allow him to see all sides of the issues, from budget concerns, teacher contracts, taxes, educational needs, laws regarding special education, administrative tasks and parental involvement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.