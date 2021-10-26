Frye vying for spot on Derry Area school board

Steve Frye is running for a seat on the Derry Area school board in the Nov. 2 general election.
Frye, a Republican, is a 2002 graduate of Derry Area Area High School and a 2006 graduate of Lock Haven University with a B.S. in sport administration.
He has spent the last decade in a director/manager role working with at-risk students. “I know personally what the current issues and trends are and am equipped to bring that to the table, if elected to the board,” Frye said. “I enjoy working with students and families in trying to engage and lead them in a direction to achieve their goals, to be successful and overcome issues they are facing to gain that desired positive outcome.”
Frye said he decided to run for school board “after much thought and prayer, because I feel like the public-school system is failing our children. Students and parents also need an advocate and parents need kept in the loop.
“tI feel certain people at various levels over the years and across this country have disrupted, polluted and changed the school setting from what it was and intended to be, which is an environment to safely go and learn and not be swayed one way or the other by educators or staff. That is a parental responsibility.”
Frye noted that his stance on hot-button issues such as mandatory masking in schools and vaccines is “parent choice.”
“The parent knows best. I oppose CRT in the public-school setting and support (Pennsylvania) HB 1332 for curriculum transparency,” he said.
Frye said residents who would like further information about himself and his views, or to ask questions, are encouraged to reach him at the “Steve Frye For Derry Area School Board” Facebook page.
“I would appreciate your vote this November for transparency, accountability and much-needed change,” he said.
