Mariah Fisher is seeking re-election to Ligonier Borough Council in the Nov. 2 general election. Fisher was first elected to council in 2017.
In her first year on council, she served as the chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee which provided oversight for the $3.5-million Diamond Renaissance Project.
Fisher oversaw and approved all payments on the Diamond project with the support of the Ligonier Borough secretary.
She also worked with the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce to provide consistent updates on the project to the community. Once the renovation was complete, she planned and coordinated the grand reopening and community celebration event.
During her tenure on council, she has been a member of each committee, and has served as finance chair as well as parks and recreation chair.
As a member of the Public Safety Committee, in 2019, Fisher worked closely with Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger to establish and plan Ligonier’s first National Night Out.
“The event encouraged residents to spend the evening getting to know the Ligonier police department and our four local volunteer fire companies, while enjoying the town,’ she said. “I submitted our event to the National Night Out Organization and we received an award for ‘Rookies of the Year’ for having one of the best first-time events nationwide. I am looking forward to bringing this event back to the community in 2022.”
Fisher is currently working, with the community’s feedback, on plans to renovate the tennis courts by Friendship Park into a multi-use facility that will include a tennis court, pickleball courts, as well as a bike and skate park.
