Voters in Pennsylvania’s 59th Legislative District have the opportunity to select the district’s next representative in Harrisburg in a special election that corresponds with the municipal primary on May 18.
Three candidates will appear on ballots for the May 18 special election for the House seat in Pennsylvania’s 59th Legislative District left vacant by the death of Mike Reese.
Reese died Jan. 2 of an apparent brain aneurysm. He was elected for a seventh-term in the state House of Representatives, running unopposed as a Republican in the November 2020 election.
Ligonier Borough councilwoman Mariah Fisher is the Democratic nominee for the special election, while Leslie Baum Rossi, of Unity Township earned the Republican nomination and Robb Luther, of Ligonier will appear on ballots as a Libertarian candidate.
The 59th District encompasses portions of Somerset and Westmoreland counties, including Cook, Donegal, Fairfield, Ligonier, Mount Pleasant and St. Clair townships, along with parts of Hempfield and Unity townships and Bolivar, Donegal, Laurel Mountain, Ligonier, New Florence and Seward boroughs.
Fisher, her husband Jason, and their two sons live in Ligonier Borough. A small business owner, she is the proprietor of Mariah Fisher Photography.
Her “deep roots” in the Ligonier community extend to her great-grandfather, after whom the Ligonier Valley School District’s Weller Field is named, as well as her grandfather, George “Skeeter” Craig, a former borough councilman and founding team member of the local ambulance service.
“As a long-term resident of this district, I am committed to working hard to listen to, understand, represent and advocate for the needs of my constituents,” Fisher said. “I will work hard on behalf of all of the citizens of the 59th District to make sure their voices are heard, and needs are addressed in Harrisburg.”
Fisher said she plans to prioritize economic recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, healthcare, an expansion of broadband internet service to the district and the protection of the district’s natural and environmental resources.
“The problems we face were here before the pandemic, but have been magnified more than ever by its effect on our towns and communities,” Fisher said. “I am committed to working on behalf of all citizens of the 59th District and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”
“What we need in Harrisburg right now is a collective effort to address the issues and needs of Pennsylvanians, not divisive posturing and legislation that further divides us from our family, friends and neighbors,” Fisher added.
Rossi, 50, created the red-white-and-blue Trump House on Route 982 in Unity Township amid the former president’s 2016 campaign. She helped hundreds register to vote or change their party affiliation up through the 2020 election for which she was a GOP delegate for Trump.
“I believe having spent the amount of time I did on the ground with the voters, I have demonstrated not only my strong work ethic but that I will be the voice of the people as their needs for the district we live in, are my priority,” Rossi wrote in a statement following her party nomination.
“I love our state and it’s the place we call home. It’s up to us to continue on with our conservative movement and legislators must protect our rights according to the constitution.”
Rossi, a mother of eight and business owner, says she is pro-life and a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. She also said voter integrity is a top issue to tackle if she were elected, and voiced her support for referendums on the May 18 primary ballot that would amend the state’s constitution that would limit the governor’s powers during emergency disaster declarations, requiring lawmakers to vote to extend disaster declarations beyond 21 days and giving legislators the power to end a disaster declaration by two-thirds majority vote even without the governor’s signature.
“We need a strong voter turn out as there are two referendums on the ballot that are extremely important, so that in the future the governor never has the sole power ever again to shut us down in an emergency disaster order,” Rossi said.
Luther, 46, a Ligonier Valley native said he is vying to represent ordinary Pennsylvanians who feel left behind by the Commonwealth’s government.
He advocates placing reasonable checks on gubernatorial emergency powers to protect the economy from arbitrary shutdowns, maximizing school choice by putting education dollars directly into the hands of teachers and families and ending the property tax to enable true homeownership.
As a lifelong native of Ligonier Valley, Luther said he is invested in the community and understands the unique challenges and needs of its people.
“Ligonier Valley is my home, and has been for my entire life,” he said. “I’m proud to have raised a family here. Like you, I want it to be a place where our children and families can thrive and prosper. I know that fostering a business-friendly environment and allowing our people to control their own money will lead us to financial stability.”
Luther is a ninth-generation resident of Ligonier, who has lived in the Valley his whole life, where he and his wife raised four children, according to his campaign website. He’s currently a partner at a digital marketing firm in Pittsburgh.
“Like many other Pennsylvanians, I’ve become concerned by the direction our state government is headed in, and the impact some of its decisions have had on our community,” Luther said. “We’re faced with real challenges, and we need solutions that tap into the potential of our people — not ones that trample over their choices and freedoms.”
