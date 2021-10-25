Erik Ross is running for a four-year term as Ligonier Township supervisor in the Nov. 2 general election.
Ross, a Republican, is a 45-year resident of Ligonier Township. His family has lived in Ligonier for more than 260 years and he is raising his children in the area.
Ross noted that being “value added” is an important part of a supervisor’s role, while serving also township residents, businesses and the community.
“I will be proactive, positive and openly engaged with the residents and businesses, be a good listener and be able to respond accurately and in a timely manner to the communities’ questions, concerns and future development,” he said. “Working with, and having, the residents and community involved in the future of Ligonier Township is crucial to the success of the Valley.
“I will promote support for a safe, healthy and prosperous community lifestyle. Improving our infrastructure and destination tourism status is key to the future of our Valley. Supporting our first responders (police, fire and EMS) that serve our residents and community in a professional manner is critical, (and) supporting the communities’ vision of identified goals, objective and strategy — near-term, short-term and long-term to promote (the) Ligonier Valley.”
Ross is a graduate of Glenville State College in West Virginia. He is a 30-plus year active member at the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company where he has held numerous line officer positions and executive positions.
Ross is also an active member of Ligonier Lodge No. 331. He is also a Shriner.
“To me, being a public official is about serving the community and being ‘value added’ today, tomorrow and into the future,” Ross said.
“The residents and businesses of Ligonier Township are the stakeholders of Ligonier Township. It will be an honor to serve them every day.”
