Kellen Detar is running for a seat on the Ligonier Valley school board in the Nov. 2 general election.
Detar, a Ligonier native, says he “believes in the power of community, collaboration and student-centered learning.” Detar has a dual degree in Child Development and Clinical Counseling from Alfred University in New York.
A local small business owner, Detar also works in higher education admission for Cornell University.
He feels splitting his time between the construction trades and higher education provides him with an important perspective critical in education today.
“Students need to see opportunities in either, and gain the important skills required to have success regardless of career path,” he said.
Detar’s career has spanned several industries including time in the mental health industry. This began when he worked in a residential counseling program for young adults. That work propelled him into the inception and development of a farm-based counseling program for all ages.
His positive experiences growing up in the Ligonier Valley are his focus for running. After over a decade away living in Ithaca, New York, he moved back to Ligonier to raise his two boys, ages 7 and 5, in the community that positively impacted his growth and learning.
