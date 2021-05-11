Dean Reed has announced his candidacy for Derry Township supervisor in the May 18 primary election.
Reed is a lifelong resident of Derry Township, where he and his wife Linda raised 10 children in the Derry Area School District.
He and Linda now enjoy their growing number of grandchildren.
Reed said he is a hard worker, and one who does not like to sit still. He learned the value of a job well done from an early age by working on his family farm. Reed worked in the coal mines for many years until they closed and has since been employed in numerous jobs that have helped him grow in his customer service and people skills.
Reed said he takes pride in his work and family. He is known as, “A quiet behind the scenes type of guy, always willing to lend a helping hand. He is a helper and never seeks out credit. He does what is best for the good of many, not just some.”
Reed has served in many leadership roles in his life.
He was very active in the Future Farmers of America (FFA) while in high school and served as the Derry FFA vice president. He earned the Pennsylvania Keystone Degree, as the highest degree that is bestowed upon members in the state.
Following graduation, Reed served the Pennsylvania FFA Association as state vice president. He has served on his church council and various other committees. In addition, Reed is a voting representative for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau. He currently serves on the Joint Operating Committee of the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) as a representative for the Derry Area School District and is also serving his sixth year on the school board.
Reed said he enjoys meeting new people and always has time to listen to what is needed in the community. He can fix any small engines that need repair and is well versed in drainage, property management and road repairs. He has a commercial driver’s license and is able to operate most kinds of machinery — big and small.
Reed looks forward to serving Derry Township in a different capacity and helping to grow and improve the area. He is a registered Democrat.
