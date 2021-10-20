David Vitula is vying for a four-year term as Unity Township tax collector in the Nov. 2 general election.
Vitula, a Democrat who previously ran for a spot on the Greater Latrobe School Board, is hoping to replace longtime township tax collector Mark Burkardt, a Republican.
In his campaign announcement, Vitula said he will “donate 10% of my salary to charity, as I am aware of many people struggling to make ends meet, starting with the food bank and other charities residents may find near and dear to their hearts, aiming and helping struggling families.”
Vitula earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a minor in finance from St. Vincent College, a master’s degree in administrative and policy studies from the University of Pittsburgh, and his teaching certificate from Seton Hill University.
Vitula has taught various finance and business classes at Plum High School for the past 23 years, including accounting, finance/business law, marketing, global business and computer/information technology.
He has also worked for the Department of the Navy as an accountant.
A lifelong Unity Township resident, Vitula is married with two daughters in college and a son in high school.
He is a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.