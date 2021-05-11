David Krinock seeking re-election to Derry Area School Board

David Krinock is seeking re-election to the Derry Area School Board in the May 18 primary election.
Krinock, a current four-term board member, has served nine years as president and two as vice president.
He said the school board’s accomplishments have been “many and prestigious for schools in Pennsylvania.”
“Our graduation rate is always consistently in the high 90s, our disciplinary issues — which aren’t many — have declined over the recent years,” he said. “Tardiness and truancy are almost no more. The reason for that isn’t individual board members, the reason for that is the type of people this board hires.”
Krinock said the board has hired administrators and teachers who are some of the “best we’ve seen in years.”
“Why? Probably a lot of reasons why, but I think the state accolades over the years in early childhood education, (and we have) one of the best ag departments in the state,” he said.
“...The biggest reason for me to be re-elected is consistency among the leaders of a district. I listen and read what these candidates say in their election bids; unfortunately, they have no clue of how much or any idea how a board of nine different people, from nine different walks of life operates.
“School districts don’t need term limits. They need consistent strong leadership. Along with that, they let their leaders lead.”
Regarding taxes, Krinock said the school board, at times, has three options: Furlough employees, cut programs or raise taxes.
“We haven’t done any furloughing, we have cut classes but added more options to the areas such as music last year,” he said. “The most assured chance of having Derry Area to succeed is keeping myself and the incumbents of Derry Area School District in place on that board.”
Krinock acknowledged the board has one vacant seat, “So guaranteed there will be one new board member.”
“Could any of you reading this imagine what would happen to Derry Area if a clean sweep of members would happen?” he said. “All the success that has been built over the years would fall. My guess is an exodus of administration, that would lead to a terrible demise. Thank you all for your support over the years and (I) hope we can keep it going for another term.”
