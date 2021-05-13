Several longtime incumbents on the Derry Area School Board are facing a slew of challengers in the May 18 primary election.
Current board members David Krinock, Gerald Hughes and Mark Maloy each cross-filed and are vying for new four-year terms. Also running for four open board seats include challengers Joshua Campbell, Ricardo Campbell, Alan Davis, Nancy Findish, Steve Frye, Ralph E. Neiman III and Daniel Schall. All but Ricardo Campbell and Davis, who are on the Republican ticket, cross-filed.
Krinock, a current four-term board member, has served nine years as president and two as vice president.
He touted the board and district’s many accomplishments during his time as a school director, also noting that Derry Area’s graduation rate is consistently in the high 90s.
He said consistent leadership and experience is needed on a school board, saying that “school districts don’t need term limits. They need consistent strong leadership. Along with that, they let their leaders lead.”
Maloy has served on the school board for eight years, including as vice president for two years. He has also served on the building and grounds committee, athletic committee and the Trojan Spear committee.
Maloy and his wife Amy Lynn have three children, who are all Derry Area graduates.
A 1980 Derry Area graduate, Maloy has 35 years of experience in education. He is currently employed as a secondary guidance counselor with the Butler Area School District, where his wife also serves as a kindergarten teacher.
Maloy said, as a board member, he will work diligently to “assist our team” with attempting to meet the learning needs of the student population, while maintaining a healthy fiscal responsibility for taxpayers. “I have been consistent in voting no for raising taxes in our community,” he added.
Hughes has served three years on the school board, two as chairman, and on the Joint Operating Committee (JOC) for the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC), including three years as co-chairman. He has also served on the policy committee, points committee and the Trojan Spear committee.
Hughes has 27 years of teaching experience. He received a Bachelor of Science in agricultural education from Penn State University and completed a graduate program at the University of Maryland in agronomy soil science.
Hughes lives on a family farm in Derry that has been in the family for more than 200 years. His father was a Derry Area school agriculture teacher for more than 30 years.
He and his wife of 27 years have four children attending Derry Area, one in high school, one in middle school and two in elementary school.
“I had been steadfast and unfaltering in keeping students in the school this year during the pandemic,” he said. “I plan on continuing to support the elective programs to keep them open and available at the school.” Hughes said he will make sure the school continues to be a safe environment for the students while keeping their best interests in mind.
Neiman, who has lived in the Derry Area most of his life, is a retired union laborer. Neiman is also a veteran, serving in the Army Reserves for 17 years. He was a firefighter for the now-defunct Eastern Derry Volunteer Fire Department in the 1980s and early 1990s.
“I want to put the focus back where it belongs — on our kids. I want to make sure that every student receives the best education that they can get, and the best opportunity that we can provide them to succeed,” Neiman said. “I know we are working with limited resources, but our kids deserve the best experience that we can give them, and our teachers deserve to best compensation that we can afford.”
A member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Neiman has served his parish in various capacities. He has been married to his wife Rosanne for 15 years, and enjoys riding his Harley-Davidson in his free time.
“I know that ‘change’ can be a scary word, especially in Derry, but it’s time for a change. We can’t keep raising taxes year after year while our people keep moving away,” Neiman said. “It is time for different ideas, different attitudes and different people on the Derry Area School Board.”
Findish and her husband have been homeowners and taxpayers living in Derry Township for about 25 years, and raised two sons that attended the district from kindergarten through graduation.
A Greater Latrobe Senior High School graduate, she attended Westmoreland County Community College, where she studied accounting and business. Findish said she is employed by a local small business in accounting and payroom. She was a former substitute clerical aide/PCA staff member from 2008-14, serving in the Derry Area School District.
If elected to the school board, Findish feels her “strong accounting and business skills could be helpful when reviewing budget/program details and I would work to make sure all kids are represented.”
None of the other candidates submitted election announcements to the Bulletin.
