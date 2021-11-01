Joslin “Josi” Bennett is running for a seat on the Ligonier Valley school board in the Nov. 2 general election.
Bennett is a Ligonier Township native who said she hopes to be the “voice of the people of our community” on the board.
Bennett worked at First Commonwealth Bank in Ligonier before going into business for herself, and owns four retail boutiques, three in Westmoreland Mall and one near the Ligonier Diamond.
She also returned to school to get a medical degree, working in the operating room at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, then for a private doctor in Greensburg. Bennett then became a legal assistant for Richard Flickinger in Ligonier, before she decided she wanted to be a stay-at-home mother and foster parent.
“I now have five children that range in age from 6-15,” she said.
Bennett’s passions are fundraising and volunteering. She’s the volunteer treasurer for Helping Hearts and Healing Tails animal rescue. She also volunteers with STAT Ligonier Therapeutic Center.
Among her goals if elected, Bennett said, are making it easier to get help for children with special needs, improving or replacing Weller Field, providing longer lunch/recess periods, issuing report cards with letter grades, allowing more parent involvement in the classroom and more volunteer opportunities in the community for students, determining why so many parents are choosing cyber charter schools and bringing those students back to LVSD, lowering property taxes, reducing screen time for students and offering American Sign Language along with foreign languages.
Bennett said her biggest concern is the “disconnect there seems to be between the school board and parents.”
“I’d like to bridge that gap,” she said. “As a stay-at-home parent, I’d be happy to meet up in person and discuss your concerns... I am determined, dedicated and willing to do all I can to make positive changes for our students, parents and community in the Ligonier Valley.”
