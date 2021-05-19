Ligonier Borough Mayor Ormond K. “Butch” Bellas held off a challenge from political newcomer Alex Raine in Tuesday’s primary to secure the Republican nomination to seek re-election as mayor for a fourth term in the Nov. 2 general election.
Bellas has served as Ligonier Borough mayor since 2002, running unopposed during his last two campaigns.
He earned 196 votes (70.76%) on Republican ballots in Tuesday’s primary, based on unofficial election results, while Raine took 80 votes (28.88%).
There were no mayoral candidates listed on Democratic ballots in Ligonier Borough, although 67 write-in votes were cast for the post.
Two incumbent Ligonier Borough Council members ran unopposed in the primary.
Mariah Fisher, who based on unofficial special election results fell short in her bid to become the next state representative for the 59th Legislative District, secured one of four Democratic nomination for borough council with 219 votes (90.50%). Republican Matthew Smith garnered 233 votes (83.21%) to earn one of his party’s four nominations for council. There were 23 write-in votes for council cast on Democratic ballots and 47 on Republican ballots in the primary, according to unofficial election results.
