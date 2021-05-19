Bartels, McCune win nominations in Latrobe's mayoral race

Latrobe’s mayoral race is now set with Republican Eric Bartels and Democrat Sandra McCune winning uncontested nominations during Tuesday’s primary election.
Bartels, a current five-year council member, drew 635 votes (97.69%) on the Republican ticket, which included 15 write-in votes, based on unofficial primary election results.
McCune received 596 votes (93.42%) on the Democratic ticket, with 42 write-in ballots cast.
All six precincts have reported, while mail-in votes are still being counted.
Bartels also currently serves as the city’s deputy mayor. During his time so far on council, Bartels has served on the public works and student showcase committees.
He also has served on the Adams Memorial Library board.
Latrobe’s current mayor, Rosie Wolford, is not seeking a third term. She has served eight years as mayor — two-terms — and an additional 10 years as a council member.
Bartels and McCune will face off during the Nov. 2 election.
