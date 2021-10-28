Amy Altman McChesney is seeking to succeed retiring Mark Bilik as district judge in Derry Township in the Nov. 2 general election.
McChesney, 42, of Derry Township has previously held positions in the Westmoreland County Clerk of Courts office as well as a district judge’s office.
She said she “intends to bring a common sense approach to the common man’s court.”
McChesney, a registered Republican, will looking to fill the open judge seat that oversees court cases in Derry Borough, Derry Township and New Alexandria.
She has taken minor judiciary education board classes for certification and noted that “although attorneys are not required to take the minor judiciary education board certification course, there are attorneys who do, in their own words ‘to prove to themselves that they can serve their community well.’ That is something I understand and can respect, wanting to be sure you can serve your community well. That’s all that I aspire to as well.”
A 1996 Derry Area graduate, McChesney continued her education at St. Vincent College where she studied psychology and general administration of justice.
She is a lifelong and active member of her community, having served as a board or committee member, officer and/or leader of Derry Township Agricultural Fair, Boy Scout Troop 345 based in New Alexandria, as well as the New Alexandria Home Economics and Westmoreland Squares 4-H clubs.
She has held an assortment of positions with the Derry Township Fair and managed or assisted in managing the junior livestock sale for Derry Township Agricultural Fair.
McChesney’s support and leadership roles in the community have provided her an opportunity to advocate, promote and support the Derry Township community at state level events in Harrisburg.
“Service to our community has long been my motivation and continues to be the driving force behind nearly all of my personal decisions,” she said.
She is married with five children.
Her husband honorably retired from the Pennsylvania State Police.
She and her husband help run a multigenerational farm that has been in the family since 1836.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.