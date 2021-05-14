The Unity Township tax collector race features one incumbent and a challenger. Both candidates are running uncontested on their respective tickets in the May 18 primary election.
Mark Burkardt is seeking re-election on the Republican ballot, while David Vitula is the Democratic challenger for a four-year term.
Burkardt is currently serving his ninth term as the township’s tax collector.
“During my tenure as tax collector, the collection rate of the township has increased to one of the highest in Westmoreland County,” he said. “My office has never been issued a finding in its annual audits. The Westmoreland County Controller’s Office has used my audits as an example at local government seminars.”
Burkardt has been designated a “Qualified Tax Collector” by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He is also a member of the Pennsylvania State Tax Collectors Association and Westmoreland County Tax Collectors Association.
Burkardt, if re-elected, said he will continue the modernization of the tax office to ensure that Unity Township continues to have one of the most efficient and effective tax offices in the county.
Vitula not submit a campaign announcement to the Bulletin.
