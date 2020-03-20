The Associated Press incorrectly reported in a headline on Page A8 of Wednesday’s Bulletin that “Virus deaths hit 200,000 worldwide; Borders jam up in Europe.”
According to the body of the article, Johns Hopkins University said the total number of confirmed cases — not deaths — of the new coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 200,000.
