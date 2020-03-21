“Grab ’n’ Go” free breakfast and lunch, prepared and handed out by Greater Latrobe School District food service team members, will continue to be available at the Latrobe Elementary School bus lane along Ligonier Street from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday until March 27. Friday’s Bulletin incorrectly noted that teachers, not food service workers, were handing out meals.
Need help logging in?
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Diocese provides list of online options for Mass viewings
- DBMA officials hoping rainfall yields early end to flow study
- LTMA weighs changes to its sewer rules and regulations
- Local businesses adjusting after Wolf's mandate to cease physical operations
- Latrobe artist goes online so kids can have art lessons
- Simple ways to harvest trout
- YWCA announces Sportswomen award-winners
- First Westmoreland County coronavirus cases confirmed
- Grandview Elementary staff sent home as precaution in lieu of virus test
- Aid available to potential displaced residents of Longview Mobile Home Court
Most Popular
Articles
- First Westmoreland County coronavirus cases confirmed
- Mortgage forbearance may hurt credit score if not properly handled
- Acme native continues U.S. Navy 'We Build, We Fight' Seabee tradition
- Unity Twp. couple celebrates birth of Leap Day twins
- Westmoreland County declares state of emergency amid coronavirus fears
- GLSD opens wrestling coaching positions
- PIAA, WPIAL release statements regarding spring sports
- Bulletin limits services, according to Wolf directive
- PA workers affected by COVID-19 may be eligible for unemployment, workers' compensation
- GLSD offers updates on district response to coronavirus pandemic
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.