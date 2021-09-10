Under the direction of Master Sergeant David Oates, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Ligonier Country Market, cadets with the Air Force JROTC’s color guard will present the U.S. flag and observe a moment of silence for those who lost their lives during the 2001 terrorist attacks on America. Cadets also will present “God Bless America” in American Sign Language.
Located on the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm near the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, Ligonier Township, the market operates from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
No pets are permitted in the market’s vendor area. Service animals are allowed with proper credentials.
Stop and check in with your service animal at the red executive director’s tent. The market area is tobacco free; no smoking or chews allowed. Vaping is also not permitted on the grounds.
* * *
Remembering Sept. 11, 2001. Just before leaving for work, a breaking news report came on about an airplane crashing into one of the World Trade Towers in New York. Thinking it was an accident, I questioned what would be scarier being in a plane seeing a building come at you or being in a building seeing a plane come at you.
I received a call at the office relating that a second plane had crashed into the other tower. I turned on the TV in the conference room in time to see the building collapse.
Then the report came on about Flight 93 in Shanksville. Could not believe what I was seeing and hearing could be happening in America.
Currently, very moving episodes of the events starting from the very beginning, produced by National Geographic, are available on Hulu.
* * *
A meatloaf dinner will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, in the Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271. The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple sauce, pie or cake and a cold beverage, coffee or tea.
Cost is a donation of $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 10 years old. Eat-in or takeout is available.
* * *
Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Department has scheduled “A Night At The Races” for Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Donegal Event Center, located off Route 31 on Community Center Lane, Jones Mills.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and races start at 7 p.m. Cost of admission is $10.
For additional information, visit https://www.facebook.com/chestnutridge.vfc/events/?ref=page_internal
* * *
Ligonier Valley Historical Society (LVHS) will hold “Hop Thru History,” a 21 and older event that will showcase the historical processes of 18th and 19th century brewing.
Historical interpreter Scott Henry will demonstrate brewing methods in early America, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
General admission is $12 for adults, $11 for adults 62-plus and free to LVHS members or active military members.
Tickets can be purchased on site the day of the event.
For additional information, check their website at compassinn.org/eventcalendar or call 724-238-6818.
* * *
Because of the 1st Annual Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 11, Municipal Lot A, North Market Street, Ligonier, will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, until 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with registration beginning at 10 a.m. and the tournament at 11 a.m.
* * *
It is not too late to bring items in for inclusion in the “Faces of Ligonier Valley: Veterans of the Korean War Era,” the topic of the 2021 historic photography show, opening for public viewing from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, in the Pennsylvania Room of the Ligonier Valley Library.
The display includes photographs, documents, memorabilia, uniforms and other items relating to experiences of the War: in Korea, Germany, military bases across the country, the globe, and here on the home front.
The show will remain open for viewing until Tuesday, Nov. 16, during regular Pennsylvania Room hours. However, check with the library prior to visiting the show, as hours are subject to change.
Event plans may also change due to COVID-19, check the library website for updates www.ligonierlibrary.org. For additional information, call 724-238-6451 or email Shirley.Iscrupe@wlnonline.org
The last Ligonier Night Market of the 2021 season will feature the Desperados performing on the Bandstand from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.
Plan to come early to shop the market vendors, merchants and grab dinner, then get your chair and blanket and listen to the music.
The band is sponsored by Del Nolfi of Ligonier Law and Ryan Lynn Halvorsen of Vernon Realty Sevices
* * *
Graceful Aging Wellness Center, Kalassay Drive, will hold an Open House Event from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.
This free and open to the public event will include: classes all day long in-person and via Zoom, followed by a celebratory mixer from 4 to 6 p.m. complete with food and drinks, upbeat music and fun giveaways.
Bring a friend and introduce them to the center. The top three people to bring the most friends to the event will receive a $100, $50 or $25 gift card.
Everyone will receive a welcome gift, and visitors will receive a free week pass to the center.
Those who sign up for an annual membership at the event will receive their first month free or enroll in any one of the new fall programs and receive $10 off.
Schedule of classes is available at https://www.facebook.com/gracefulagingwellnesscenter
For additional information or to register for the event, call 724-238-3517.
* * *
A limited quantity of new A Mad Sort of Fool Whiskey, made expressly for Fort Ligonier by the award-winning Wigle Whiskey, will be on sale one-day only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
The cost is $50 plus tax per 375 ml. bottle or two for $90 plus tax.
A Mad Sort of Fool was inspired by Fort Ligonier’s Quartermaster John St. Clair who said to Henry Bouquet, on Aug. 12, 1758, “This is a most diabolical work, and whiskey must be had,” referring to the soldiers refusal to continue building the Forbes Road and pushing the campaign forward without their ration of whiskey.
General Forbes had previously referred to St. Clair as “A mad Sort of Fool,” as he was notoriously known to be difficult.
For additional information, visit office@fortligonier.org or call 724-238-9701.
* * *
Join Powdermill Nature Reserve to expand your knowledge of avian migration and stopover ecology, and discover what makes Powdermill such a resting and refueling site for migratory birds.
A lecture will be given in the Parker Room, Route 381 Rector, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, followed by a short outdoor exploration.
Lectures are structured for adult audiences, and children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Pre-registration is required as space is limited, and masks are required inside the Nature Center.
For additional information or to register, visit https://carnegiemnh.org/event/science-and-nature-lecture/ or call 724-593-6105.
* * *
A second Community Clean Up Day will be held at Ligonier Beach from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 11. Wear long sleeves/long pants and bring your shovels and rakes.
* * *
Join the Ligonier Valley Library and Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro for an informative session on “Internet Safety for Teens” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in the community room.
This program offers an opportunity to discuss making safe and wise choices when on line. It is for teens and their caregivers.
For additional information or to register, call 724-238-6451.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Recreation Board, 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, in the municipal complex; Ligonier Valley School Board, committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., business meeting, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, in the Ligonier Valley High School auditorium, Springer Road; Ligonier Valley Police Commission, 5 p.m.; Ligonier Township Supervisors, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, in the municipal complex, and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, in the municipal complex.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to ritag-01@outlook.com or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning.
