It’s that time again, local football! The next games are Sept. 8 at Greensburg Salem, Sept. 15 vs. Apollo Ridge, Sept. 22 at Steel Valley and Sept. 29 vs. Yough. Oct. 6 vs. Burrell is Homecoming. Go Rams!
The next Ligonier Valley School Board meeting is Sept. 11 with 5:30 p.m. being the planning meeting and 6:30 being the regular board meeting. The other two for the year are Oct. 9 and Nov. 13. All are welcome to attend, be it students, parents/caregivers, residents and taxpayers. Take an interest in what is happening in our school district.
Open House is Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for RKM.
RKM Fall Picture Day is Friday, Sept. 15. Be sure to wear your best smile that day.
The Foothills Writers group is hosting speaker Linda Harkcom, who knows writers’ difficulty in self-publishing their work. She founded Starlit Waters Publishing Company to assist authors in producing and marketing their work. The meeting, at Ligonier Valley Library, welcomes writers and hopeful writers of all genres and skill levels. No reservations are needed. Foothills Writers invites writers and hopeful writers of all genres and skill levels, to their regular meetings held at the library the second and fourth Fridays (except October, November and December) between 1-2:30 p.m. A social time is set for noon to 1 p.m. For further information on the speaker or the regular meetings, contact any Foothills group member or group facilitator Carolyn Cornell Holland by email at cchcreations@yahoo.com; phone 724-238-3493, or her Facebook via private message. No texting.
Did you know you can register your scarecrow now for the Scarecrow Contest? You are able to register up until Oct. 11 by 5 p.m.
It might not be a witch’s brew, but save the date for their Brew Fest 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, with live music, food, activities for kids, vendors, 50/50 and raffle basket. Drinking tickets are $20 and non-drinking tickets are $10 with children 4-12 entering for $5 and 3 and under get in free. Tickets available at the gate and on eventbrite.com and look on their Facebook page.
Rita’s Closet is always looking to get the word out about “A Free Clothing Ministry for All” (but it’s more than just clothes!). You can explore what they have to offer all for free on Mondays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or arrange for another time by calling 814-243-7156. They invite you to browse and have a cup of coffee or tea. Rita’s Closet is at First Church of the Brethren located at 405 Route 271, Ligonier Township. You can also call and inquire about donating. Just another gem in our area. Tell them I sent you.
The next Ligonier Borough Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, in Town Hall. All are welcome to attend, and residents, business and homeowners of the borough are allowed to speak.
Heritage Methodist Church on the Diamond in Ligonier plans to hold a Fall Rummage Sale Sept. 15-16. The hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Take out or dine in lunch will be available. This popular sale will feature a great selection of good used clothing, furniture, household items, treasures and many bargains. Chuck Shaffer, chairperson of the Outreach Committee, announced that the proceeds benefit both local and global missions.
New Florence is the place to be! The New Florence Community Development is hosting a vendor-craft show Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Florence Playground.
Love finding a treasure or a deal? Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. is the Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market and Bake Sale at the Cook Township Community Center.
Don’t be a basket case, but take a chance on a basket at the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Company Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Company Community Room. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., with the first drawing at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 with free food and drink. For more information and tickets call Wendy at 814-418-1674 or Tawnia at 724-422-3506. Good luck!
The 115th Annual Flax Scutching Festival will be Sept. 16 and 17 at Monticue’s Grove in Stahlstown. The fun begins Saturday, Sept. 16, at the main stage at 11 a.m. to noon with Patsy Cline (tribute artist Cathi Rhodes); 12:30-2:30 p.m., Fiddlin’ Ray & the Turtle Snatchers; 3-5 p.m., The Fly Birds, and at the Settler’s Cabin from 5:30 p.m. to ?, “Raid on the Homestead” – the depiction of conflicts that occurred in our area in the late 1700s. A worship service will be held 9-10 a.m. Sunday at the main stage with the festival fun beginning 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with the Centerfire Bluegrass, then 2-4 p.m. with The Plate Scrapers, and at the Settler’s Cabin from 4:30 p.m. to ?, another “Raid on the Homestead.” All day enjoy strolling the fairgrounds to see displays, demonstrations, crafts and delicious foods.
Remember I mentioned the Chamber bringing back an event that I have been dying for, well here is it, Pumpkin & Spice Festival. It is Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., where you can enjoy fall-flavored food, drinks and activities. You must grab a ticket for $20 and let me tell you, this event is a thing so it has sold out in the past, not to mention the pumpkin decorating competition and silent auction are going on during the festival.
Calling all fellow pumpkin lovers! Take part in the Hey Pumpkin! Decorated Pumpkin Contest & Silent Auction Oct. 28. The contest and silent auction will happen during the Ligonier Pumpkin and Spice Festival and is the time to bid items and vote for your favorite decorated pumpkin. Everyone is invited to vote and bid on the pumpkins that you’d want to win. Proceeds from this contest and silent auction will benefit the Westmoreland Walks, a breast cancer nonprofit dedicated to funding research, promoting awareness and supporting those affected by breast cancer in our communities. To decorate a pumpkin for submission you must use an artificial pumpkin, $5 registration fee per entry, pumpkins no larger than 24”x24” please, registration ends Oct. 17. All decorations must be secured to the pumpkin or the base of it, pumpkins must be submitted by Oct. 24 to the Chamber office. All submitted pumpkins will be part of the contest and silent auction. Categories will be adult (13 years and older) and kids (12 years and younger). The event is open to individuals, businesses and organizations. The contest will award “Best in Patch” in first, second and third places. Pumpkins will be displayed in Diamond Park. Happy decorating!
Fort Ligonier Days are Oct. 13-15.
Do you know about the white lady of Laughlintown? If you like to be scared, you don’t want to miss the Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s Hair-Raising History, Frightfully True Stories From the Ligonier Valley. Enjoy the stories about eerie happenings from the 19th century told by storytellers. Catch the fun Friday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 29, from 6-9 p.m. Reserve your tickets for Hair-Raising History on Eventbrite here: https://hairraisinghistory.eventbrite.com.
Take part in the eighth annual pumpkin carving contest at Compass Inn Museum Oct. 27. Families and individuals are encouraged to design, carve and display their creations for a chance to win. There is no fee to enter, but contest rules include: Pumpkins may only be carved, all submissions must be free-standing, only battery-operated flameless candles are allowed, only one submission per person, and Compass Inn Museum reserves the right to refuse any entry. Pumpkins entered into the contest will be displayed and judged by popular vote during “Hair-Raising History: Frightfully True Stories from the Ligonier Valley.” Winners will be announced Sunday, Oct. 29. Category/age groups: junior (12 and under), adult (13 and up), family (all ages). Prizes for each age group: first place is $75, second place $40 and third place $25. Winners will receive two free tickets to the Hair-Raising History event tour Sunday, Oct. 30. Drop off your ghouliest gourd between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at Compass Inn Museum. Although pre-registration is encouraged, walk-in submissions are welcome.
St. John’s Ladies Guild Bazaar is Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Darlington Fire Hall. It’s always a popular event with crafts for all ages, baked goods, soup and more. The Ladies Guild is always donating back to the community both financially and talent wise. They make layettes for the local hospital to hand out to new mothers and babies in need, currently making teddy bears for a cause, and those are just a few of what they do. Don’t miss this event; lots sell out!
Best wishes to all the students and staff going back to school! May it be a stellar year for all!
Light Up Ligonier will be bringing Santa to town Nov. 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. If you’re like me you’ll want to add that to your agenda/planner.
Our community is so blessed to have this format to list events and news for free regarding our amazing community of Ligonier. When you have something to include make sure that you put Valley Views in the subject line so that it is noted and not potentially lost. Let’s enjoy what all is offered!
Happy September! It’s like the end days of summer, with a lot of fall for the rest.
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
