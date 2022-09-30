A big congratulations to the Original Pie Shoppe on its 75 years of business. Help them celebrate with entertainment and prizes to enjoy while you get your favorite treat. Get in on the fun from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. There will be some limited time/customer specials during the celebration. Throwback prices to 1947 when Harry Truman was president and coffee cost 25 cents. On Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., cinnamon rolls will be 30 cents for half a dozen. Only the white iced ones are included in this historical deal and one coupon for this may be used. The Friday, Saturday, Sunday celebration continues with the first 150 coffee customers getting coffee for 25 cents, ask your clerk for this Truman style deal. There’s also the crowd favorite, door dice. See doorman Steve, he will roll the dice and if he rolls doubles you get to spin the wheel to win a special treat (one roll only please) and cash in your coupon for your prize. The deals and fun are something straight out of the yesteryears.
* * *
Your local Cub Scout Pack 370 is selling the famous Scout popcorn. Contact any Cub Scout who you might know to place your order. This is an important fundraiser for them and helps them reach the pack goals and outings. Thanks for your support.
* * *
The 2022 Ligonier Valley Rams football schedule is Sept. 30, Yough (A) 7 p.m.; Oct. 7, Burrell (A) 7 p.m.; Oct. 14, Serra Catholic (H) 7 p.m., Oct. 21, Imani Christian (A) 7 p.m. Go Rams.
* * *
The fuzzy furry friends hope to count on your participation in Action for Animals Humane Society’s 13th annual golf outing Friday, Sept. 30, at the beautiful Ligonier Country Club. Your generous contribution to this important fundraiser will go toward shelter operations. As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, they rely solely on the support of the community to rescue and provide the best possible care for every animal who enters the shelter until a “furever” home is found for each one. This includes vetting, spaying/neutering, medicines, shots, quality food and much more.
Whether you join as a sponsor, golfer, volunteer or donor, you will be helping homeless pets find safety, care and a bright new beginning at Action for Animals. Entry fee for golfers is $175 per person and includes green fees with cart, basket raffle tickets and 50/50 ticket, putting contest ticket, cinnamon rolls from Laughlintown Pie Shoppe, coffee from Starbucks, Dairy Queen ice cream, a full turkey and ham dinner, range balls and a complimentary green fee. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. There are also opportunities for sponsorships, basket donations and gift card donations. All proceeds go to the care of our animals.
They are incredibly grateful for your generosity and compassion to our animals. Please visit the website, www.afashelter.org, to view the golf outing pamphlet for more information. Thank you, David.
* * *
The beloved storybook and park at Idlewild & SoakZone are in full swing of the Halloween spirit with Hallowboo. Go celebrate the ghosts, goblins, and fun in a family friendly atmosphere. Weekends only now throughout October. Of course you must ride the spider and take a picture by the colored water in the fountain.
* * *
Oct. 1, from 7-10 p.m., Square Dance at Chestnut Ridge Community Center, 1574 Route 259, Fairfield Township. Live band, no experience needed. Family fun. Food for purchase available. For more information, contact Jane at 724-235-9793.
* * *
Please note that the last Ligonier Country Market is Oct. 1. Mark your calendars for the Holiday Market, Nov. 5, from noon to 4 p.m.
* * *
I know who’s cooking dinner for you on Oct. 7: Chick-fil-A. Support the Ligonier Valley Rams volleyball team by telling your order taker you’re there to support them. A percentage of the sales generated goes back to the team from your purchase.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels is looking for a kitchen coordinator. This paid position will begin in December, with hours from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Some kitchen experience is preferred, but not required. If interested, please contact Louise Wagner at lewagner52@gmail.com, or write to Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 203, Ligonier, PA 15658.
* * *
A popular time for former Ligonier High School classmates to get together is during Fort Ligonier Days each year, so the Class of 1955 will meet at noon for lunch on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse located one block off of the Diamond on state Route 711 north. Reservations should be made with Ina Mae Smithley online at smthlypu@verizon.net or at 724-238-2308 by Oct. 1. Guests may order from the menu. Smithley advises those from out of town that there is a handicap ramp located at the rear of the restaurant.
* * *
Join the folks at the Ligonier Valley Learning Center for Spook-A-Palooza. It’s a fun time to celebrate the season and for kids of all ages. Come Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to 3 p.m. Admission is $1 for everyone. All kids will receive a treat bag and take part in the fun.
* * *
The Compass Inn Museum’s 7th Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest is coming up. Plan your creations now and enter. This is a great chance for both families and individuals to design, carve, and display their handiworks. Only carved pumpkins will be judged and flameless can be included that light up the creations. There are several categories with first-, second- and third-place winners. Juniors 12 and under, adults 13 and up, and families mixed ages. Let carving fun commence.
* * *
Fort Ligonier Days this year are Oct. 14, 15, 16 for the 2022 season. Plan ahead for next year, Oct. 13, 14, 15, 2023.
* * *
Trick or Treat will be Halloween Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. in Ligonier Borough.
* * *
The weather is cooler, the leaves are a falling, pumpkins are everywhere, Fort Ligonier is calling.
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to: brshirey@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.