The Ligonier Country Market (LCM) and the Ligonier Valley School District’s Air Force JROTC program will observe the 20th anniversary of 9-11 with a special ceremony during the LCM’s regular market on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Under the direction of Master Sergeant David Oates, at 10 a.m. Sept. 11, cadets with the Air Force JROTC’s color guard will present the U.S. flag and observe a moment of silence for those who lost their lives during the 2001 terrorist attacks on America. Cadets also will present “God Bless America” in American Sign Language.
Located on the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm near the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, the Market operates from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
No pets are permitted in the market’s vendor area. Service animals are allowed with proper credentials. Stop and check in with your service animal at the red executive director’s tent. The market area is tobacco free; no smoking or chews allowed. Vaping is also not permitted on the grounds.
* * *
Elvis will be at the Waterford Volunteer Fire Department Fairgrounds, Route 711 North, Saturday, Sept. 4, with doors opening at 4 p.m and the concert beginning at 7 p.m.
The concert will include musical entertainment presented by Elvis (Walt Sanders) and the Cadillac Band, and featuring South Penn Crossing performing Gospel and Blue Grass.
Cost is pre-sale tickets for $20 per ticket and $25 at the door. Call Gloria at 724-238-9335 for additional information.
* * *
Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, will be showing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3-4, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.
* * *
New Florence Volunteer Fire Company is hosting a Chicken BBQ from 11 a.m. to sold out, on the first Saturday of each month starting Sept. 4 to Dec. 4.
The fire company is also hosting a Rippie Party (pull tabs) on the second Thursday of each month with the next one Sept. 9. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and party starts at 7 p.m. Food and drinks are provided.
* * *
A meatloaf dinner will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, in the Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271. The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple sauce, pie or cake and a cold beverage, coffee or tea.
Cost is a donation of $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 10 years. Eat-in or takeout.
* * *
Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Department has scheduled “A Night At The Races” for Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Donegal Event Center, located off Route 31 on Community Center Lane, Jones Mills. Doors open at 6 p.m., races start at 7 p.m. and include 10 races, auction race, 50/50, and instant rip strip tickets. All tickets are being sold separately. Cost of admission is $10.
Support the fire department and purchase tickets from a fire company member, email 110crcvfc@gmail.com, Facebook messenger, Diane Proctor at dianeproctor 77@gmail.com or on-line https://www.crcvfc.com/online-sales.html#/
For additional information, visit https://www.facebook.com/chestnutridge.vfc/events/?ref=page_internal
* * *
Ligonier Valley Historical Society (LVHS) will hold for the first time, “Hop Thru History,” a 21 and older event that will showcase the historical processes of 18th and 19th century brewing.
Historical interpreter Scott Henry will demonstrate brewing methods in early America, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
General admission is $12 for adults, $11 for adults 62-plus and free to LVHS members or active military members. Tickets can be purchased on-site the day of the event.
For additional information, check their website at compassinn.org/eventcalendar.org or call info@compassinn.org or 724-238-6818.
* * *
Ligonier Valley YMCA, West Church Street, will offer new spin classes beginning from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. The classes will run Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
* * *
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in partnership with the Ligonier Country Club will host entertainment “Under the Stars” from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, featuring the Westmoreland Symphony in concert on the lawn of the club, Route 711 South, Country Club Road.
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to relax under the stars while enjoying wine, beer, munchies, games of change and a silent auction with prizes
Costs is $50 per person. Rain date is Sept. 20. Reservations can be made on the museum’s website at sama-art.org or by contacting the museum at ligonier@sama-art.org or 724-238-6015. Bring your confirmation ticket email upon registration to check-in at the event and carpool when possible for limited parking.
* * *
Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond will hold a Rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 25. Takeout or dine in lunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday only.
The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, Outreach Committee Chair said that there is a “great selection of good used clothing, house hold items and furniture available. The proceeds benefit a wide variety of global missions.”
* * *
Join the Ligonier Valley Library and Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro for an informative session on “Internet Safety for Teens” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in the community room This program offers an opportunity to discuss making safe and wise choices when on line. It is for teens and their caregivers.
For additional information or to register, call 724-238-6451.
* * *
Join your fellow witchy-women friends on Sunday, Oct. 24. for the 5th Annual Ligonier Witches Bike Brigade to benefit Helping Hearts & Healing Tails Animal Rescue and the Beth Luther Homeless Pet Fund.
Due to the popularity of this ladies-only pre-Halloween celebration, it will be held at a new, larger venue, the Ligonier Country Market Field at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association Farm.
Dancing witches will kick off the festivities at 1 p.m. Event details include: 11 a.m., gates open for parking; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., DJ Renee plays all your favorites, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., shuttle busses run continuously stopping at numerous places including the Diamond. The event will be held rain or shine.
Tickets are available online only via pre-sale through Oct. 3, at https://happeningnext.com/event/5th-annual-ligonier-witches-bike-brigade-eid4snsn6maa91. The ticket price of $30 per person includes a commemorative event pass and lanyard, parking, shuttle transportation, discounts at participating Ligonier businesses and card processing fees.
Proceeds go to benefit local animals in need with $20 of every ticket sold recognized as a charitable contribution. Passes will be mailed the week of Oct. 4 directly to ticket purchasers so make sure you enter a valid mailing address.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley High School JROTC cadets have scheduled their Annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Show, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the high school Springer Road, and are looking for vendors and crafters for the show.
A total of 50 spaces will be set up indoors for visitors to start their holiday shopping early. There will be basket raffles, 50/50 drawings, live music, food and the cadets will be providing face painting for the kids.
For additional information about the show, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1044649462944527?active_tab=about or if you want to be a vendor, send an email to doates@lvsd.k12.pa.us.
* * *
A second Community Clean Up Day will be held at Ligonier Beach from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 11. Wear long sleeves/long pants and bring your shovels and rakes.
* * *
Fall Dumpster Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, for Cook Township residents only. An ID is required.
* * *
A hearing will be held in Ligonier Borough Council Chambers at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, concerning a petition filed by the majority of the residents of Armory Way asking that the borough accept the street as a public road.
Following the hearing at 7 p.m., council will hold its monthly meeting. The public may attend in person or via Zoom. The Zoom information will be on their website, ligonierboro.com on Monday, Sept. 6.
* * *
Ligonier Borough, Ligonier Township and Cook Township offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case.
