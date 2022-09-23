Your local Cub Scout Pack 370 is selling the famous scout popcorn. Catch them and the tasty kernels at Giant Eagle Sunday, Sept. 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you can’t make it to grab the goodness, contact any Cub Scout who you might know. This is an important fundraiser for them and helps them reach the pack goals and outings. Thanks for your support.
Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels is looking for a kitchen coordinator. This paid position will begin in December, with hours from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Some kitchen experience is preferred, but not required. If interested, please contact Louise Wagner at lewagner52@gmail.com, or write to Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 203, Ligonier, PA 15658.
The 2022 Ligonier Valley Rams football schedule is Sept. 23, Steel Valley (H) 7 p.m. and Homecoming; Sept. 30, Yough (A) 7 p.m.; Oct. 7, Burrell (A) 7 p.m. Go Rams.
The Homecoming Dance is Saturday, Sept. 24, so try to get a glimpse of the handsome couples and spiffed up LVHS students on the Diamond for pictures.
Fall Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 24. Takeout or dine-in lunch will be available both days. The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, outreach committee chair, said, “there is great selection of good used clothing, household items and furniture available.” The proceeds benefit a wide variety of global missions.
Rector United Methodist Church has its spaghetti dinner Sept. 24 from 4-6 p.m. Eat in or takeout. Donations of $8 are appreciated for adults, $4 for 4- to 12-year-olds, and under 4 years old eat free with a paying adult. Any questions call Yvonne at 724-238-5212.
Have fun at the Loyalhanna OktoBrewfest Saturday, Sept. 24, with gates opening at 4 p.m. This is a rain or shine and 21 and over event. Bring a blanket or chair. You can get your brew fun ticket at the door for $25 or your designated driver ticket for $10. Cash or check if purchasing on site. There will be live music, fun and tasting, and with your ticket you get a commemorative glass. The Loyalhanna Watershed thanks you for making this a brewing fun time.
The beloved storybook at Idlewild is gearing up to change into Hallowboo fun. Starting Sept. 24, weekends will be open at the park to enjoy some Halloween-themed fun.
Celebrate 20 years for The Country Cupboard & Nature Run Wood Works on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Live music, refreshments, door prizes and more. Congratulations.
Calling all furry four-legged animal owners, come Sunday, Sept. 25, to the Diamond from noon to 4 p.m. to shop the pet vendors.
The fuzzy furry friends hope to count on your participation in Action for Animals Humane Society’s 13th annual golf outing Friday, Sept. 30, at the beautiful Ligonier Country Club. Your generous contribution to this important fundraiser will go toward shelter operations. As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, they rely solely on the support of the community to rescue and provide the best possible care for every animal who enters the shelter until a “furever” home is found for each one. This includes vetting, spaying/neutering, medicines, shots, quality food and much more.
Whether you join as a sponsor, golfer, volunteer or donor, you will be helping homeless pets find safety, care and a bright new beginning at Action for Animals. Entry fee for golfers is $175 per person and includes green fees with cart, basket raffle tickets and 50/50 ticket, putting contest ticket, cinnamon rolls from Laughlintown Pie Shoppe, coffee from Starbucks, Dairy Queen ice cream, a full turkey and ham dinner, range balls and a complimentary green fee. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. There are also opportunities for sponsorships, basket donations and gift card donations. All proceeds go to the care of our animals.
They are incredibly grateful for your generosity and compassion to our animals. Please visit the website, www.afashelter.org, to view the golf outing pamphlet for more information. Thank you, David.
A big congratulations to the Original Pie Shoppe on its 75 years of business. Help it celebrate with entertainment and prizes to enjoy while you get your favorite treat. Get in on the fun from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.
Oct. 1, from 7-10 p.m., Square Dance at Chestnut Ridge Community Center, 1574 Route 259, Fairfield Township. Live band, no experience needed. Family fun. Food for purchase available. For more information, contact Jane at 724-235-9793.
Please note that the last Ligonier Country Market is Oct. 1. Mark your calendars for the Holiday Market, Nov. 5, from noon to 4 p.m.
A popular time for former Ligonier High School classmates to get together is during Fort Ligonier Days each year, so the Class of 1955 will meet at noon for lunch on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse located one block off of the Diamond on state Route 711 north. Reservations should be made with Ina Mae Smithley online at smthlypu@verizon.net or at 724-238-2308 by Oct. 1. Guests may order from the menu. Smithley advises those from out of town that there is a handicap ramp located at the rear of the restaurant.
Join the folks at the Ligonier Valley Learning Center for Spook-A-Palooza. It’s a fun time to celebrate the season and for kids of all ages. Come Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to 3 p.m. Admission is $1 for everyone. All kids will receive a treat bag and take part in the fun.
Fort Ligonier Days this year are Oct. 14, 15, 16 for the 2022 season. Plan ahead for next year, Oct. 13, 14, 15, 2023.
Trick or Treat will be Halloween Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. in Ligonier Borough.
Look up and look at the leaves; they are starting to change their clothes.
