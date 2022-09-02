The 2022 Ligonier Valley Rams football schedule is Sept. 2, Southmoreland (A) 7 p.m.; Sept. 9, Greensburg Salem (H) 7 p.m.; Sept. 16, Apollo-Ridge (A) 7 p.m.; Sept. 23, Steel Valley (H) 7 p.m. and Homecoming.
You can purchase a Ligonier Valley School District athletic pass, which covers all the athletic events for the 2022-23 school year. You can stop in at the high school office to purchase yours. Passes are $35 for adults, $25 for learners in grades 1-12, and free for senior citizens 65 and older. What a deal to enjoy and support our local athletic teams. As always, go Rams.
***
Meet the friendly merchants of 220 W. Main St. Saturday, Sept. 3, at 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and join them in their party. All are invited from local to far, they want to see your smiling faces. Meet the owners of Allegory Gallery with their beady and artsy goodness that you are blessed to find right here, their neighbors Scentsational Ideas where you can take in some amazing scents and grab a candle or two, check out their amazingly talented buddy, Dennis Hager at Cecilia’s Main Street Tattoo Gallery and book your appointment for some ink.
Say hello, browse, shop and have some fun. Pop into the backyard to taste some beverages from the neighbors across the street, Sweet Rust and the best BBQ by Cecilia’s friends, and snack on some Simply Good Gourmet Catering. You don’t want to be missed in this fun. Rain or shine at 220 W. Main St.
***
Come support the LV football team Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Foggy Mountain. The team will receive a percentage of all sales all evening long.
***
The Waterford United Methodist Church, located on the corner of state Route 271 and Fire Hall Road, will host a meatloaf dinner Friday, Sept. 16, from 4-6 p.m. Menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, roll and a dessert. Donation is adult $11, and children (10 years old and under) $5. Eat in or takeout is available. For more information please call Donna at 724-238-6834.
***
The famous Clockwork Knotwork will be back in our beloved area bringing entertainment to all. They are a not to be missed act. The Knotwork fun at Pop’s Pub and Grub Inn (the old Washington Furnace) happens Sept. 8, 15 and 22 there. Grab your steampunk gear and enjoy their unique tunes. You may have heard them as The CRAIC Show at the Ren Faire.
***
Something different this way comes with the September Ligonier Night Market. Thursday, Sept. 15, 5-8 p.m., there will be craft vendors added to the usual night market produce, meat, beverages, and other food farmers and processors. Shop around the Diamond and along Main Street to enjoy the Ligonier Country Market and Chamber of Commerce Night Market that has been happening since 2020. Hy-5 will be playing their music on the bandstand for all to enjoy.
***
Know a Ligonier Valley athlete who should be in the newly forming athletic hall of fame? Get in touch with the committee who are forming the inaugural class now with the nominee process now open. The form is available on the high school’s website. This will honor past athletes and teams. The distinguished nominees may include coaches, administrators, officials, media, sports medicine personnel, trainers, stat-keepers, volunteers and athletes. The main categories are student-athlete, coach and contributor. There are requirements of athletes having graduated at least 10 years ago, while coaches and contributors had to have served for at least 10 years. Mail nomination forms to Ligonier Valley Athletic Director Joe Skura at the high school address. Call the athletics office for more info at 724-238-9531, ext. 608.
***
In a blink of an eye, the fall season will be upon us so plan accordingly for the fun. Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival is Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with musical entertainment by SuperMOON String Trio, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash tribute artists, the Dirty Grass Players, and Raid on the Homestead. Sunday, Sept. 18, begins with a church service from 9-10 a.m. and entertainment beginning at 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Black Diamond Bluegrass Band, The Martin Sisters, and Raid on the Homestead. Stroll throughout the grounds for other displays, demonstrations, crafts and delicious food. It’s really a cherished local event.
***
Enjoy music outside and into the night for a second time through the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in partnership with the Ligonier Country Club, which will host a fun evening of live entertainment “Under the Stars.” On Sunday, Sept. 18, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., listen to the Westmoreland Symphony during an evening concert on the lawn of the Ligonier Country Club at state Route 711 south, Country Club Road, Ligonier Township. Grab your lawn chairs, enjoy a club meal with dessert, relax and take in the “British Invasion” tunes from the Beatles, Elton John, the Rolling Stones and more. Enjoy a libation while listening to our own county’s very talented orchestra. Dust off those wallets and checkbooks to bid on some amazing prizes including symphony tickets, a golf club package, fabulous gift baskets, and a one-of-a-kind painting created just for this event by featured artist, Doreen Currie. Of course there will be a 50/50. See you at the symphony. Cost per ticket is $65 for adults and $40 for children under 10 years of age which includes entertainment, food, and libations. Rain date is Monday, Sept. 19. Reservations can be made by contacting the museum at ligonier@sama-art.org or 724-238-6015.
***
Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond, Ligonier, will hold its popular Fall Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 24. Takeout or dine in lunch will be available both days. The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, outreach committee chair, said, “there is great selection of good used clothing, household items and furniture available.” The proceeds benefit a wide variety of global missions.
***
Rector United Methodist Church has its spaghetti dinner Sept. 24 from 4-6 p.m. Eat in or takeout. Donations of $8 are appreciated for adults, $4 for 4- to 12-year-olds, and under 4 years old are free with a paying adult. Any questions call Yvonne at 724-238-5212.
***
Valley Views items may be emailed to: brshirey@gmail.com.
