Ligonier Country Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18, on the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm at the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, Ligonier Township.
No pets are permitted in the market’s vendor area. Service animals are allowed with proper credentials. Stop and check in with your service animal at the red executive director’s tent.
The market area is tobacco free; no smoking or chews allowed. Vaping is also not permitted on the grounds.
* * *
A limited quantity of new “A Mad Sort of Fool Whiskey,” made expressly for Fort Ligonier by the award-winning Wigle Whiskey, will be on sale one day only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
The cost is $50 plus tax per 375 ml. bottle or two for $90 plus tax.
For additional information, call 724-238-9701 or visit https://www.fortligonier.org/event/holiday-whiskey-sale/.
* * *
The Valley Center for Active Adults, located on Kalassay Drive, will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, with flu shots available from 10 a.m. to noon.
Other activities planned for the day include: free health screening by Bethlen Home Health, Gateway Health Insurance booth, visiting the center’s new outdoor seating area, music therapy at 10 a.m. and Highland Strummers performance at 1 p.m.
A $2 lunch will be available at noon; pre-registration is required.
Call 724-238-7942 to pre-register. Bring your insurance card to the event.
* * *
Chads Corn Maze, located on the Carins farm, 711 South, Ligonier Township, will open Friday, Sept. 24.
Hours are from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with last entry at 9:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays, with last entry at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $8 per person, ages 4 and older; ages 3 and under get in free
For additional information, visit www.facebook.com/ChadsCornMaze/?ref=page_internal or call 814-233-4728.
* * *
Join Forbes State Forest’s Laurel Mountain Volunteer Group for its final group work day of 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
Projects will vary but will include brushwork, rearmoring trail, and firewood cutting. Meet at the Laurel Mountain warming hut located on Laurel Summit Road, Boswell.
Pre-registration is not required. If you are a new volunteer to Forbes, sign up online to be a DCNR conservation volunteer at www.volunteers.dcnr.state.pa.us.
For additional information, call 724-238-1200.
* * *
Powdermill Nature Reserve will hold a children’s Storytime and More program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
Children up to the age of 9 and an accompanying adult are invited to discover the wonders of nature through a picture book read-aloud. Listen to the story of Flute, a young wood thrush experiencing his first migration, before going for a short walk on the trail to look for migrating birds.
Participants will meet in the atrium of Powdermill, Route 381, Rector. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Masks are required inside the Nature Center for visitors ages 2 and up.
For additional information or to register, call 724-593-6105 or visit https://carnegiemnh.org/event/storytime-and-more-6/
* * *
The Ligoner Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold Music Bingo from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Carol & Dave’s Roadhouse, North Market Street.
The chamber strongly encourages everyone to make reservations to attend the event by calling the Roadhouse at 724-238-2296.
For additional information about the event, call the chamber at 724-238-4200.
* * *
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will hold a takeout-only chicken and biscuit dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
Menu includes biscuits, chicken and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce and chocolate/white cake.
Cost is $7 for adults, $4 for children and free for under age 3.
* * *
Join the Ligonier Valley Library for Preschool Storytime from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. starting Wednesday, Oct. 13, through Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Storytime is for children ages 3 to 5 only, and will include reading stories, singing songs, dancing, having finger plays/rhymes, and a take and make craft.
This program is free and will be a drop-off event, but parents are welcome to stay as needed. When you register, you are registering for all eight weeks.
Call 724-238-6451 to register. Space will be limited and masks are highly recommended for anyone over age 2 at the library.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the Annual Scarecrow Contest from Friday, Oct. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 31.
Thanks to Loyalhanna Realty, there will be prizes for first, second and third-place community favorites this year.
Visit https://business.ligonier.com/events for details or to register. You may also register through the chamber office at 724-238-4200 or office@ligonierchamber.com.
* * *
Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas has set trick or treat night in Ligonier Borough from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board, Tuesday, Sept. 21, and Ligonier Township Planning Commission, Thursday, Sept. 23, both canceled for lack of an agenda.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.