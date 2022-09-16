Your local Cub Scout Pack 370 is selling the famous scout popcorn. Catch them and the tasty kernels at Giant Eagle Sept. 11, 18 and 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you can’t make it to grab the goodness, contact any Cub Scout that you might know. This is an important fundraiser for them and helps them reach the pack goals and outings. Thanks for your support.
The 2022 Ligonier Valley Rams football schedule is Sept. 16, Apollo-Ridge (A) 7 p.m.; Sept. 23, Steel Valley (H) 7 p.m. and Homecoming; Sept. 30, Yough (A) 7 p.m.; Oct. 7, Burrell (A) 7 p.m. Go Rams!
The Waterford United Methodist Church, located on the corner of state Route 271 and Fire Hall Road, will host a meatloaf dinner Friday, Sept. 16, from 4-6 p.m. Menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, roll and a dessert. Donation is adult $11, and children (10 years old and under) $5. Eat in or takeout is available. For more information please call Donna at 724-238-6834.
In a blink of an eye, the fall season will be upon us so plan accordingly for the fun. Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival is Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with musical entertainment by SuperMOON String Trio, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash tribute artists, the Dirty Grass Players, and Raid on the Homestead. Sunday, Sept. 18, begins with a church service from 9-10 a.m. and entertainment beginning at 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Black Diamond Bluegrass Band, The Martin Sisters, and Raid on the Homestead. Stroll throughout the grounds for other displays, demonstrations, crafts and delicious food. It’s really a cherished local event.
The famous Clockwork Knotwork will be back in our beloved area bringing entertainment to all. They are a not to be missed act. The Knotwork fun at Pop’s Pub and Grub Inn (the old Washington Furnace) happens Sept. 15 and 22 there. Grab your steampunk gear and enjoy their unique tunes. You may have heard them as The CRAIC Show at the Ren Faire.
Enjoy music outside and into the night for a second time through the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in partnership with the Ligonier Country Club, which will host a fun evening of live entertainment “Under the Stars.” On Sunday, Sept. 18, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., listen to the Westmoreland Symphony during an evening concert on the lawn of the Ligonier Country Club at state Route 711 south, Country Club Road, Ligonier Township. Grab your lawn chairs, enjoy a club meal with dessert, relax and take in the “British Invasion” tunes from the Beatles, Elton John, the Rolling Stones and more. Enjoy a libation while listening to our own county’s very talented orchestra. Dust off those wallets and checkbooks to bid on some amazing prizes including symphony tickets, a golf club package, fabulous gift baskets, and a one-of-a-kind painting created just for this event by featured artist, Doreen Currie. Of course there will be a 50/50. See you at the symphony. Cost per ticket is $65 for adults and $40 for children under 10 years of age which includes entertainment, food, and libations. Rain date is Monday, Sept. 19. Reservations can be made by contacting the museum at ligonier@sama-art.org or 724-238-6015.
Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond, Ligonier, will hold its popular Fall Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 24. Takeout or dine-in lunch will be available both days. The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, outreach committee chair, said, “there is great selection of good used clothing, household items and furniture available.” The proceeds benefit a wide variety of global missions.
Rector United Methodist Church has its spaghetti dinner Sept. 24 from 4-6 p.m. Eat in or takeout. Donations of $8 are appreciated for adults, $4 for 4- to 12-year-olds, and under 4 years old are free with a paying adult. Any questions call Yvonne at 724-238-5212.
The beloved storybook at Idlewild is gearing up to change into Hallowboo fun. Starting Sept. 24, weekends will be open at the park to enjoy some Halloween-themed fun.
Celebrate 20 years for The Country Cupboard & Nature Run Wood Works on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Live music, refreshments, door prizes and more. Congratulations.
Calling all furry four-legged animal owners, come Sunday, Sept. 25, to the Diamond from noon to 4 p.m. to shop the pet vendors.
The fuzzy furry friends hope to count on your participation in Action for Animals Humane Society’s 13th annual golf outing Friday, Sept. 30, at the beautiful Ligonier Country Club. Your generous contribution to this important fundraiser will go toward shelter operations. As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, they rely solely on the support of the community to rescue and provide the best possible care for every animal who enters our shelter until a “furever” home is found for each one. This includes vetting, spaying/neutering, medicines, shots, quality food and much more.
Whether you join as a sponsor, golfer, volunteer or donor, you will be helping homeless pets find safety, care and a bright new beginning at Action for Animals. Entry fee for golfers is $175 per person and includes green fees with cart, basket raffle tickets and 50/50 ticket, putting contest ticket, cinnamon rolls from Laughlintown Pie Shoppe, coffee from Starbucks, Dairy Queen ice cream, a full turkey and ham dinner, range balls and a complimentary green fee. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. There are also opportunities for sponsorships, basket donations and gift card donations. All proceeds go to the care of our animals.
We are incredibly grateful for your generosity and compassion to our animals. Please visit our website, www.afashelter.org, to view our golf outing pamphlet for more information. Thank you, David.
Oct. 1, from 7-10 p.m., Square Dance at Chestnut Ridge Community Center, 1574 Route 259, Fairfield Township. Live band, no experience needed. Family fun. Food for purchase available. For more information, contact Jane at 724-235-9793.
Please note that the last Ligonier Country Market is Oct. 1. Mark your calendars for the Holiday Market, Nov. 5, from noon to 4 p.m.
A popular time for former Ligonier High School classmates to get together is during Fort Ligonier Days each year, so the Class of 1955 will meet at noon for lunch on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse located one block off of the Diamond on state Route 711 north. Reservations should be made with Ina Mae Smithley online at smthlypu@verizon.net or at 724-238-2308 by Oct. 1. Guests may order from the menu. Smithley advises those from out of town that there is a handicap ramp located at the rear of the restaurant.
Fort Ligonier Days this year are Oct. 14, 15, 16 for the 2022 season. Plan ahead for next year, Oct. 13, 14, 15, 2023.
Trick or Treat will be Halloween Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. in Ligonier Borough.
Make it a September to remember!
