The 115th Annual Flax Scutching Festival will be Sept. 16 and 17 at Monticue’s Grove in Stahlstown. The fun begins Saturday, Sept. 16, at the main stage at 11 a.m. to noon with Patsy Cline (tribute artist Cathi Rhodes); 12:30-2:30 p.m., Fiddlin’ Ray & the Turtle Snatchers; 3-5 p.m., The Fly Birds, and at the Settler’s Cabin from 5:30 p.m. to ?, “Raid on the Homestead” – the depiction of conflicts that occurred in our area in the late 1700s. A worship service will be held 9-10 a.m. Sunday at the main stage with the festival fun beginning 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with the Centerfire Bluegrass, then 2-4 p.m. with The Plate Scrapers, and at the Settler’s Cabin from 4:30 p.m. to ?, another “Raid on the Homestead.” All day enjoy strolling the fairgrounds to see displays, demonstrations, crafts and delicious foods.
***
Saturday, Sept. 16, there’s a no-fee dumpster day at the Cook Township Community Center. This is for Cook Township residents only, please bring identification with your address. This is a no-fee dumpster day. Do not bring items that are unsafe to place in a dumpster. Use your head and enjoy this free courtesy.
***
Heritage Methodist Church on the Diamond in Ligonier plans to hold a Fall Rummage Sale Sept. 15-16. The hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Take out or dine in lunch will be available. This popular sale will feature a great selection of good used clothing, furniture, household items, treasures and many bargains. Chuck Shaffer, chairperson of the Outreach Committee, announced that the proceeds benefit both local and global missions.
***
It’s that time again, local football! The next games are Sept. 15 vs. Apollo Ridge, Sept. 22 at Steel Valley, Sept. 29 vs. Yough, Oct. 6 vs. Burrell (Homecoming), Oct. 13 at Serra Catholic and Oct. 20 vs. Imani Christian (Senior Night). Go Rams!
***
Love finding a treasure or a deal? Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. is the Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market and Bake Sale at the Cook Township Community Center. Food is available from community center kitchen.
***
New Florence is the place to be! The New Florence Community Development is hosting a vendor-craft show Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Florence Playground.
***
The Chestnut Ridge Community Center invites you to their Open House Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. See what they are about at the center, enjoy refreshments, take a tour, and get information. Please join for a quick “Hi” at 1574 Route 259, Ligonier. For info call Brench at 724-238-4772
Don’t forget you can rent the center out for an extremely reasonable fee! It’s a great place as I have attended events and birthday parties there.
***
Do you hear the people sing? Name that song. The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting Musical Bingo Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 6-8 p.m. at the Ligonier Country Club. To be part of the fun it’s a $5 entry fee and call to make a reservation (open to the public) 724-238-7620 and enjoy music from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s... sorry, no ’90s yet.
***
We hope to count on your participation in Action For Animals Humane Society’s 14th annual Golf Outing Friday, Sept. 29, at the beautiful Ligonier Country Club! Your generous contribution to this important fundraiser will go toward shelter operations. As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, we rely solely on the support of the community to rescue and provide the best possible care for every animal who enters our shelter until a “furever” home is found for each one. This includes vetting, spaying/neutering, medicines, shots, quality food and much more. Whether you join us as a sponsor, golfer, volunteer or donor, you will be helping homeless pets find safety, care and a bright new beginning at Action for Animals. Entry fee for golfers is $175 per person and includes green fees with cart, basket raffle tickets and 50/50 ticket, putting contest ticket, cinnamon rolls from The Pie Shoppe in Laughlintown, coffee from Starbucks, Dairy Queen ice cream, a full turkey and ham dinner, range balls and a complimentary green fee. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. There are also opportunities for sponsorships, basket donations and gift card donations. All proceeds go to the care of our animals! We are incredibly grateful for your generosity and compassion to our animals. Please visit our website, www.afashelter.org, to view our golf outing pamphlet for more information – from David McLeary, president for the Action for Animals.
***
The next Ligonier Valley School Board meeting is Oct. 9 with 5:30 being the planning meeting and 6:30 p.m. being the regular board meeting. The following meeting is Nov. 13. All are welcome to attend, be it students, parents/caregivers, residents and taxpayers. Take an interest in what is happening in our school district.
***
Did you know you can register your scarecrow now for the Scarecrow Contest? You are able to register up until 5 p.m. Oct. 11.
***
It might not be a witch’s brew, but save the date for their Brew Fest 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, with live music, food, activities for kids, vendors, 50/50 and raffle basket. Drinking tickets are $20 and non-drinking tickets are $10 with children 4-12 entering for $5 and 3 and under get in free. Tickets available at the gate and on eventbrite.com and look on their Facebook page.
***
Rita’s Closet is always looking to get the word out about “A Free Clothing Ministry for All” (but it’s more than just clothes!). You can explore what they have to offer all for free on Mondays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or arrange for another time by calling 814-243-7156. They invite you to browse and have a cup of coffee or tea. Rita’s Closet is at First Church of the Brethren located at 405 Route 271, Ligonier Township. You can also call and inquire about donating. Just another gem in our area. Tell them I sent you.
***
Remember I mentioned the Chamber bringing back an event that I have been dying for, well here is it, Pumpkin & Spice Festival. It is Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., where you can enjoy fall-flavored food, drinks and activities. You must grab a ticket for $20 and let me tell you, this event is a thing so it has sold out in the past, not to mention the pumpkin decorating competition and silent auction are going on during the festival.
Calling all fellow pumpkin lovers! Take part in the Hey Pumpkin! Decorated Pumpkin Contest & Silent Auction Oct. 28. The contest and silent auction will happen during the Ligonier Pumpkin and Spice Festival and is the time to bid items and vote for your favorite decorated pumpkin. Everyone is invited to vote and bid on the pumpkins that you’d want to win. Proceeds from this contest and silent auction will benefit the Westmoreland Walks, a breast cancer nonprofit dedicated to funding research, promoting awareness and supporting those affected by breast cancer in our communities. To decorate a pumpkin for submission you must use an artificial pumpkin, $5 registration fee per entry, pumpkins no larger than 24”x24” please, registration ends Oct. 17. All decorations must be secured to the pumpkin or the base of it, pumpkins must be submitted by Oct. 24 to the Chamber office. All submitted pumpkins will be part of the contest and silent auction. Categories will be adult (13 years and older) and kids (12 years and younger). The event is open to individuals, businesses and organizations. The contest will award “Best in Patch” in first, second and third places. Pumpkins will be displayed in Diamond Park. Happy decorating!
***
Fort Ligonier Days are Oct. 13-15.
***
Do you know about the white lady of Laughlintown? If you like to be scared, you don’t want to miss the Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s Hair-Raising History, Frightfully True Stories From the Ligonier Valley. Enjoy the stories about eerie happenings from the 19th century told by storytellers. Catch the fun Friday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 29, from 6-9 p.m. Reserve your tickets for Hair-Raising History on Eventbrite here: https://hairraisinghistory.eventbrite.com.
Take part in the eighth annual pumpkin carving contest at Compass Inn Museum Oct. 27. Families and individuals are encouraged to design, carve and display their creations for a chance to win. There is no fee to enter, but contest rules include: Pumpkins may only be carved, all submissions must be free-standing, only battery-operated flameless candles are allowed, only one submission per person, and Compass Inn Museum reserves the right to refuse any entry. Pumpkins entered into the contest will be displayed and judged by popular vote during “Hair-Raising History: Frightfully True Stories from the Ligonier Valley.” Winners will be announced Sunday, Oct. 29. Category/age groups: junior (12 and under), adult (13 and up), family (all ages). Prizes for each age group: first place is $75, second place $40 and third place $25. Winners will receive two free tickets to the Hair-Raising History event tour Sunday, Oct. 29. Drop off your ghouliest gourd between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at Compass Inn Museum. Although pre-registration is encouraged, walk-in submissions are welcome.
***
St. John’s Ladies Guild Bazaar is Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Darlington Fire Hall. It’s always a popular event with crafts for all ages, baked goods, soup and more. The Ladies Guild is always donating back to the community both financially and talent wise. They make layettes for the local hospital to hand out to new mothers and babies in need, currently making teddy bears for a cause, and those are just a few of what they do. Don’t miss this event; lots sell out!
***
Light Up Ligonier will be bringing Santa to town Nov. 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. If you’re like me you’ll want to add that to your agenda/planner.
***
Our community is so blessed to have this format to list events and news for free regarding our amazing community of Ligonier. When you have something to include make sure that you put Valley Views in the subject line so that it is noted and not potentially lost. Let’s enjoy what all is offered!
***
Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.
***
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
