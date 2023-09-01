It’s the time again, blood drive time. Thursday, Sept. 7 at Covenant Presbyterian Church (the church across from the YMCA) in the Fellowship Hall. You can donate and help save a life from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you are type O, B- and A- donors especially, please consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter LIGONIER to schedule an appointment. You can streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.or/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment. Thank you!
* * *
Pennsylvania GOP Meet & Greet for statewide, county and local candidates is Thursday, Sept. 7, from 6-7 p.m. at Ligonier Town Hall in the community room (basement); for more information call 724-787-0399. There will be refreshments and a silent auction.
* * *
RKM Fall Picture Day is Friday, Sept. 15. Be sure to wear your best smile that day. Parents/caregivers, you were warned.
* * *
The Ligonier Youth Inc. wanted to thank everyone who came out to buy a sub and support the new local nonprofit. They sold out and if you were lucky enough to grab a sub you were given a brochure that had how to apply for help and how to donate to the 5013c. Its mission is to help our youth in the school district participate in extracurricular activities when they cannot afford it. This includes sports, the arts (art, theater, voice, dance), and activities that might be forgotten such as fencing, horseback riding, etc. It is for all children in the district at all the schools. Being a part of things and learning a talent and skill is essential to well rounded and thriving individuals. Thank you again and look for more things that LYI will do! Follow them on Facebook as well as email ligonieryouthinc@gmail.com or call 724-259-0226. This was started by local Karl Horman as he grew up poor and remembers how extracurricular activities were a highlight of his youth and only was given the opportunity because it was free and gear was provided, unlike today with pay to play, as he wouldn’t have been able to participate. If you wish to get involved, call the above number. See you soon!
* * *
Did you know you can register your scarecrow now for the Scarecrow Contest? You are able to register up until Oct. 11 by 5 p.m.
It might not be a witch’s brew, but save the date for their Brew Fest 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, with live music, food, activities for kids, vendors, 50/50 and raffle basket. Drinking tickets are $20 and non-drinking tickets are $10 with children 4-12 entering for $5 and 3 and under get in free. Tickets available at the gate and on eventbrite.com and look on their Facebook page.
* * *
Rita’s Closet is always looking to get the word out about “A Free Clothing Ministry for All” (but it’s more than just clothes!). You can explore what they have to offer all for free on Mondays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or arrange for another time by calling 814-243-7156. They invite you to browse and have a cup of coffee or tea. Rita’s Closet is at First Church of the Brethren located at 405 Route 271, Ligonier Township. You can also call and inquire about donating. Just another gem in our area. Tell them I sent you.
* * *
The Sunday Night Band Concerts have come and gone and I hope you were able to enjoy them. Until next summer! Keep a song in your heart!
* * *
The next Ligonier Valley School Board meeting is Sept. 11 with 5:30 p.m. being the planning meeting and 6:30 being the regular board meeting. The other two for the year are Oct. 9 and Nov. 13. All are welcome to attend, be it students, parents/caregivers, residents and taxpayers. Take an interest in what is happening in our school district.
* * *
It’s that time again, local football! The next games are Sept. 8 at Greensburg Salem, Sept. 15 vs. Apollo Ridge, Sept. 22 at Steel Valley and Sept. 29 vs. Yough. Oct. 6 vs. Burrell is Homecoming. Go Rams!
* * *
The next Ligonier Borough Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, in Town Hall. All are welcome to attend, and residents, business and homeowners of the borough are allowed to speak.
* * *
New Florence is the place to be! The New Florence Community Development is hosting a vendor-craft show Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Florence Playground.
* * *
Love finding a treasure or a deal? Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. is the Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market and Bake Sale at the Cook Township Community Center.
* * *
Don’t be a basket case, but take a chance on a basket at the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Company Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Company Community Room. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., with the first drawing at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 with free food and drink. For more information and tickets call Wendy at 814-418-1674 or Tawnia at 724-422-3506. Good luck!
* * *
The 115th Annual Flax Scutching Festival will be Sept. 16 and 17 at Monticue’s Grove in Stahlstown. The fun begins Saturday, Sept. 16, at the main stage at 11 a.m. to noon with Patsy Cline (tribute artist Cathi Rhodes); 12:30-2:30 p.m., Fiddlin’ Ray & the Turtle Snatchers; 3-5 p.m., The Fly Birds, and at the Settler’s Cabin from 5:30 p.m. to ?, “Raid on the Homestead” – the depiction of conflicts that occurred in our area in the late 1700s. A worship service will be held 9-10 a.m. Sunday at the main stage with the festival fun beginning 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with the Centerfire Bluegrass, then 2-4 p.m. with The Plate Scrapers, and at the Settler’s Cabin from 4:30 p.m. to ?, another “Raid on the Homestead.” All day enjoy strolling the fairgrounds to see displays, demonstrations, crafts and delicious foods.
* * *
Heritage Methodist Church on the Diamond in Ligonier plans to hold a Fall Rummage Sale Sept. 15-16. The hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Take out or dine in lunch will be available. This popular sale will feature a great selection of good used clothing, furniture, household items, treasures and many bargains. Chuck Shaffer, chairperson of the Outreach Committee, announced that the proceeds benefit both local and global missions.
* * *
Remember I mentioned the Chamber bringing back an event that I have been dying for, well here is it, Pumpkin & Spice Festival. It is Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., where you can enjoy fall-flavored food, drinks and activities. You must grab a ticket for $20 and let me tell you, this event is a thing so it has sold out in the past, not to mention the pumpkin decorating competition and silent auction is going on during the festival.
Calling all fellow pumpkin lovers! Take part in the Hey Pumpkin! Decorated Pumpkin Contest & Silent Auction Oct. 28. The contest and silent auction will happen during the Ligonier Pumpkin and Spice Festival and is the time to bid items and vote for your favorite decorated pumpkin. Everyone is invited to vote and bid on the pumpkins that you’d want to win. Proceeds from this contest and silent auction will benefit the Westmoreland Walks, a breast cancer nonprofit dedicated to funding research, promoting awareness and supporting those affected by breast cancer in our communities. To decorate a pumpkin for submission you must use an artificial pumpkin, $5 registration fee per entry, pumpkins no larger than 24”x24” please, registration ends Oct. 17. All decorations must be secured to the pumpkin or the base of it, pumpkins must be submitted by Oct. 24 to the Chamber office. All submitted pumpkins will be part of the contest and silent auction. Categories will be adult (13 years and older) and kids (12 years and younger). The event is open to individuals, businesses and organizations. The contest will award “Best in Patch” in first, second and third places. Pumpkins will be displayed in Diamond Park. Happy decorating!
* * *
Fort Ligonier Days are Oct. 13-15.
* * *
St. John’s Ladies Guild Bazaar is Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Darlington Fire Hall. It’s always a popular event with crafts for all ages, baked goods, soup and more. The Ladies Guild is always donating back to the community both financially and talent wise. They make layettes for the local hospital to hand out to new mothers and babies in need, currently making teddy bears for a cause, and those are just a few of what they do. Don’t miss this event, lots sell out!
* * *
Best wishes to all the students and staff going back to school! May it be a stellar year for all!
***
Light Up Ligonier will be bringing Santa to town Nov. 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. If you’re like me you’ll want to add that to your agenda/planner.
***
Our community is so blessed to have this format to list events and news for free regarding our amazing community of Ligonier. When you have something to include make sure that you put Valley Views in the subject line so that it is noted and not potentially lost. Let’s enjoy what all is offered!
* * *
Happy September! It’s like the end days of summer, with a lot of fall for the rest.
***
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
