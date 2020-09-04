Bring your family for a fun, social-distancing scavenger hunt in the Forbes State Forest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5.
Stop by the front window of the district office, Route 30, Laughlintown, to pick up a scavenger hunt worksheet and then hit the trails at the Bob Ache Memorial Forest and Arboretum in search of nature’s treasures.
The goal of the hunt is to locate all of the items on the list. If your family finds everything, you will win a prize. When complete, return to the same location to claim your prize.
No pre-registration is required. For additional information, contact rmahony@pa.gov. Note that masks will be required when at the front window. Public restrooms are not available.
* * *
Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1, Waterford, will offer Whistle Dinners on the second Fridays of September, October and November.
Come see the new whistle they just had installed. Meals are takeout only, but feel free to eat at the picnic tables under the pavilion.
The first will be sold from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, and will include a choice of hamburger or chicken fingers or hot sausage with French fries and dessert. Cost is $10 per meal.
* * *
The Open Hands Ministry Boutique, located in the Cook Township Community Center on Route 711 South, Stahlstown, is hosting their bag sale the week of Sept. 14-19. A small grocery store bag full of clothing is $1 per bag, while a small kitchen bag of clothing is $3 per bag.
Regular hours of operation for the entire month are: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The boutique will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 5, and Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day.
Under current regulations, customers and volunteers are expected to wear masks, practice proper hand hygiene, and social distancing. Customers will be limited to three or five at a time.
The boutique is still seeking volunteers. This volunteer position involves serving the shoppers by assisting with sales and directing them to the items they are looking for. The volunteers serve in the shop in two-and -three-hour time segments.
Monies raised stay in the community and fund local projects to help the elderly and disabled, as well as provide layettes for newborns of financially struggling families. If you are interested in helping out or have any questions, call the volunteer scheduler Esther Berkey at 724-238-4844.
Anyone wishing to donate to the project can mail contributions to: Open Hands Ministries, P.O. Box 896, Ligonier, PA 15658. These donations defray the costs of rent and utilities.
* * *
Holy Trinity Parish, West Vincent Street, is collecting peanut butter for the local Ligonier Valley Food Pantry for distribution on Monday, Sept. 19.
Boxes will be at both entrances of the church until Monday, Sept. 14. Don’t forget to check the expiration date.
* * *
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will host a fall Garden Tour beginning at 1 p.m Friday, Sept. 18, in the museum’s gardens led Anne Clark, head gardener.
Clark will talk about garden design and the proper technique for seed gathering and storage. She will also discuss the various annuals and perennials that need cut back or pulled for the season.
You will be able to collect seeds for your own garden. A question and answer session will follow the tour.
Cost is $10 per person and includes seeds that you will harvest and collection packets. To register or for additional information, call the museum at 724-238-6015
* * *
Fort Ligonier’s annual benefit of the year, The Cannon Ball, an event held to raise funds for its education programs and restoration projects, will not be held in-person this September due to the pandemic.
A new Cannon Ball Online Auction site went live at noon today, Sept. 4, and ends at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18. There is no fee to bid, just TEXT fort1758 to 76278 from a mobile device or go to fort1758.givesmart.com from a PC.
Some of the items in the online auction will include: print No. 2 of Flash Point, signed by the artist, Chas Fagan, depicting George Washington’s Friendly Fire incident; a cocktail lunch for six at Eastwood Inn’s new Getaway Café, and a Pike Run Getaway Package.
Fort Ligonier will also unveil and have available for purchase the new 1762 Whiskey by the award-winning Wigle Whiskey from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, in the Fort Ligonier Museum Store.
The remaining 1762 Whiskey will be available for sale in the Museum store from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19.
For additional information, go to fortligonier.org or call 724-238-9701. Fort Ligonier is currently open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
* * *
Join the Ligonier Valley YMCA’s fall swim team. The Y is accepting returning swimmers all next week. Call 724-238-7580 to register. Email cbrant@ligonierymca.org if you have team-specific questions.
* * *
Spruce Flats Bog, located in Forbes State Forest on top of Laurel Mountain, is a 28-acre, high elevation wetland that provides habitat for a variety of animals, insects, and unique plants.
The most popular access to the bog is by parking at Laurel Summit State Park and walking the easy, 1/4 mile crushed gravel path to the bog boardwalk. This trail is ADA- accessible.
When visiting the bog, stay on designated trails and the boardwalk to help protect the fragile plants in this special ecosystem.
* * *
Only one week until Dumpster Days, to be held Saturdays, Sept. 12, 19 and 26. The township is still taking registration from residents only. Registration is required ahead of time. Call or email Tracy Krowchak at 724-238-2725 ext. 111 or tkrowchak@ligoniertownship.com
Check the website ligoniertwp.com for a complete list of fees. Payment by check, no cash or cards.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Police Commission will meet at 5 p.m. and the Ligonier Township Supervisors at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, in the municipal building.
A limited number of six residents can attend in person. Email before 2 p.m. the day of the meeting to find availability.
The meetings will be available on zoom. Comments to be read on record can be emailed to township manager Terry Carcella, tcarcella@ligoniertownship.com or mailed to Carcella at 1 Municipal Park Drive, Ligonier, PA 15658.
For additional information, call the township at 724-238-2725 ext. 111 and speak to Tracy Krowchak.
* * *
Ligonier Borough Council meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, will be via Zoom. The meeting access information will be available on the borough website, ligonierboro.com or call the office at 724-238-9852.
* * *
Closed in observance of Labor Day will be: Cook Township, Ligonier Borough and Township Municipal offices, Ligonier Valley YMCA, and the Ligonier Valley Library.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.