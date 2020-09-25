Come to the Chestnut Ridge Community Center located along Route 259, Fairfield Township, Saturday, Sept. 26, and enjoy square dancing from 7 to 10 p.m.
There will be a live band and guided instructions via a live caller; no experience necessary.
Cost of admission is $5 per person. Masks are requested.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Help support the Community Center by attending this fun event.
For additional information, contact Jane Guyer 724-235-9793.
* * *
The 1812 contingent will be sailing into Compass Inn Museum, Laughlintown, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, portraying sailors taking supplies to the Naval Station at Erie, and celebrating the news of Perry’s victory on Lake Erie.
Ship’s Company will be set up outside and socially distanced to demonstrate marlinespike seamanship by working on small projects for the new cutter, including sewing oar leathers and working on blocks.
The company will also discuss the movement of supplies for the Navy, and maybe sing a song or two about the victory.
For additional information, call the museum at 724-238-4983.
* * *
At the final regular outdoor market of the 2020 season, Ligonier Country Market (LCM) officials will plant a tree on the market grounds to memorialize longtime board member David Maniago, who passed away earlier this year.
At approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, following regular market hours, Maniago’s family will join LCM board members, employees, vendors and other guests for a short ceremony. They will plant a peach leaf willow tree, a Pennsylvania native species.
Maniago joined the board in 2004, serving two consecutive three-year terms holding the offices of vice president and president. He rejoined the board from 2011 through 2017, serving as secretary and treasurer, making him one of few board members to hold all four executive positions during his tenure.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Library has set up their “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” in Beanstack and participants can preregister. The program kicks off on Monday, Oct. 5.
The link for registering or signing in to Beanstack: https://ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365
The event page is available on the library Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ligoniervalleylibrary.
For additional information, call the library at 724-238-6451 and ask to speak to Heather Oates, children’s librarian, or Bobbi McDowell, children’s department clerk.
* * *
Heritage United Methodist Church, located on the Diamond, plans to hold a rummage and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Take out or dine-in lunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
A selection of used clothing, house hold items, furniture and baked foods will be available. In order to protect the workers and customers, safe distancing and masks will be enforced.
The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, chairperson of the outreach committee, announced that the proceeds benefit both local and foreign missions.
* * *
Join the Ligonier Valley Library’s children’s department for STEM Family Storytime a modified version of the preschool storytime.
This free in-person program is geared for children ages 3 to 5, but older siblings are welcome.
The event begins the week of Oct. 14. Two families can sign up for each 30 minute time slot: 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 11 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and 1 to 1:30 p.m. or 1:30 to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Families must commit to all three weeks as the stories and STEM activities build off of each other.
Masks must be worn the entire time families are in the library. Caregivers can stay for the storytime or use the time to check out books, read, etc.
Call the library at 724-238-6451 and ask to speak to Heather Oates, children’s librarian, or Bobbi McDowell, children’s department clerk, for additional details and to register.
* * *
Fort Ligonier will host a commemoration of the Oct. 12, 1758, Battle of Fort Ligonier from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11.
The fort is unable to host its legendary battle reenactments this year because of pandemic restrictions, and is planning special tours to commemorate this significant historic date.
For additional information, visit its website at http://fortligonier.org/ or call 724-238-9701.
* * *
Octoberfest, with food, live music and drinks, will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9 and 10, on the Ligonier Country Market ground located on the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm, at the corner of Old Lincoln Highway West and Springer Road, Ligonier Township.
Gates open at 3:30 p.m. and the event ends at dark. Entry fee is $5 per person. It will be held both days, rain or shine.
There will be food options from over a dozen area farms and restaurants, as well as seasonal beverages from local breweries and distilleries available for purchase. Bring a chair, blanket or “Stuhl” to set-up on your own, and stay socially distant in this nine acre field.
Tickets must be purchased in advance through Eventbrite using the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oktoberfest-2020-tickets-122299371713
* * *
Ligonier Tavern and Table, West Main Street, will host “15658 Daze” from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Entertainment will be provided by The Bricks from 2 to 5 p.m. and the Cash-Out Show from 6 to 9 p.m. Stateside vodka samples will be available on the back deck, along with posh merchandise and coupons for local area merchants around town.
Restaurant staff will be wearing dirndls (German beer wench outfits) to serve and bartend.
Call 724-238-7788 a week before the event for additional information including what guide lines must be followed to keep everything legal with government mandates.
* * *
The Ligonier Beach Committee will hold a public meeting at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, in the township municipal garage.
Pre-registration is not required for public participation in this meeting.
A timeline of Ligonier Beach history/events, from the opening in 1925 to 2020, can be found online at http://ligoniertownship.com/lt/pdf/Ligonier%20Beach%20Timeline.pdf
* * *
Ligonier Borough is asking that residents complete census forms by Wednesday, Sept 30, if they haven’t already done so.
Results from the census count will determine how congressional seats are apportioned, the amount of funding that state governments and local communities receive from the federal government, and provide data that will impact communities for the next decade.
* * *
The voter polling place in Ligonier Borough on Tuesday, Nov. 3, will return to Town Hall, East Main Street.
* * *
Ligonier Borough Council will hold a special meeting via Zoom at 3:01 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, in Town Hall, to open bids received for the Ligonier Town Hall gutter/cornice project.
A link to the special meeting will be published on Ligonier Borough’s website at ligonierboro.com.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.