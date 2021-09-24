Fall is in the air at Forbes State Forest and to celebrate the new season, the storybook trail now features the book, “Leaves” by David Ezra Stein.
The story begins at the forestry office trailhead, located by the kiosk in the parking area. The forestry office is located on Route 30, Laughlintown. Follow the numbered story signs to guide you on your hike.
When the story ends, exploration begins. There are five optional, family-friendly activities to explore. These activities are posted on the story signs.
The storybook trail is open everyday, from dawn until dusk. The trail is a partnership of Forbes State Forest and the Ligonier Valley Library.
For additional information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ForbesStateForest/ or call 724-238-1200.
* * *
Chads Corn Maze, located on the Carins farm, 711 South, Ligonier Township, will open Friday, Sept. 24. Hours are: 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with last entry at 9:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, with last entry at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $8 per person for ages 4 and older; ages 3 and under get in free. For additional information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChadsCornMaze/?ref=page_internal or call 814-233-4728
* * *
Ligonier Valley Volleyball will hold a sub sale from 9 a.m. to sold out on Saturday, Sept. 25, on the Diamond.
* * *
Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, will be showing “Cry Macho,” a story of lost and found directed/produced and staring Clint Eastwood at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
* * *
Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond will continue its Rummage sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25.
* * *
The last Ligonier Country Market of the 2021 season will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25, on the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm at the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, Ligonier Township. Bring the children to the children’s garden for a free pumpkin painting event.
Weeders and Seeders Garden Club members and Penn State Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County will be on hand to help the children and to provide information and assistance with any gardening questions you may have.
No pets are permitted in the market’s vendor area. Service animals are allowed with proper credentials. Stop and check in with your service animal at the red executive director’s tent.
The market area is tobacco free; no smoking or chews allowed. Vaping is also not permitted on the grounds.The Holiday Market will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, on the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm.
* * *
Fort Ligonier Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 734, East Main Street, will hold their First Annual Pig Roast, from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. The event will be block party style.
Boxed meals will be $12 and include: smoked pulled pork (whole pig smoked on site), a roll/bun, choice of two sides either smoked mac n cheese, coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans or green beans and a dessert. Extra sides are $2 each.
Everything will be served in a take-out box convenient for eating-in or taking it to-go. Seating and full bar available in the canteen and draft beer for purchase in the garage area.
There will be live music and lots of baskets in a Chinese auction. The event will raise money for Veteran Suicide Prevention.
* * *
Movie Under the Stars, featuring the “Goonies,” will be shown at the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 South, Stahlstown, starting at dusk Saturday, Sept. 25, rain or shine.
The movie is an 1980s night favorite; come dressed in your best 80’s theme outfit to be entered for a prize. Sponsored by Sarnelli Family Trust, the movie night is free to attend. Bring your own blanket or chair. Popcorn/drinks will be available for purchase.
In case of inclement weather, the movie will be shown inside the center.
* * *
Every Wednesday is half-back bingo at Valley Center for Active Adults, Kalassay Drive.
They will offer back specials, quickies and a progressive jackpot game, with a 10-game minimum to be eligible for the jackpot game.
Bingo is open to the public, is non-smoking and begins at 1 p.m. You must be 18 years old to participate. Refreshments will be available.
* * *
The Genealogy Forum held in the Ligonier Valley Library PA Room is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Bonnie Thiel will present a program on “Researching a House History.” Registration is not required, but encouraged. For additional information or to pre-register, go to https://www.ligonierlibrary.org/events/genealogy-forum-september or call 724-238-6451.
* * *
The Ligoner Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold Music Bingo from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Carol & Dave’s Roadhouse, North Market Street, Ligonier. The chamber strongly encourages everyone to make reservations to attend the event by calling the Roadhouse at 724-238-2296.
For additional information about the event, call the chamber at 724-238-4200.
* * *
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will hold a takeout-only chicken and biscuit dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
Menu includes biscuits, chicken and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce and chocolate/white cake. Cost is $7 for adults, $4 for children and free for ages under 3.
* * *
The last meatloaf dinner of the 2021 season will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, in the Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271.
The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple sauce, pie or cake and a cold beverage, coffee or tea.
Cost is a donation of $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 10 years. Eat-in or takeout meals are available.
Thanks to a generous donation from the Louise Irwin Woods Fund, the Ligonier Valley Library invites all ages to Once Upon a Toon at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Join internationally syndicated, award-winning cartoonist Joe Wos while he draws stories live as he tells them. Everyone in attendance will be entered into a drawing to win one of his many drawings created during the show. Call 724-238-6451 to register.
* * *
Come visit Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, at the station on North Fairfield Street, during Fort Ligonier Days, Oct. 8-10. The department will be teaming up with Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Company and will serve grilled charcoal smoked burgers, chicken fingers, fried cheese curds, loaded tater tots, jalapeño poppers, onion rings, funnel cakes and deep fried Oreos. Proceeds will help support both fire companies.
* * *
Fort Ligonier Days, slated for Oct. 8-10, will feature five official craft areas, local merchants running both indoor and outdoor sales, a parade and activities at Fort Ligonier.
Daniel, the golden retriever owned by Tammy Tomlinson of Ligonier, has been named parade marshal. He was recognized at the Westminster Dog Show as tops among his breed. Something new during the parade is the Euclid Beach Rocket Car from the Cleveland area, recalling the rocket cars that were once featured at Idlewild Park.
The parade, which begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. will also feature antique cars, trucks and tractors, Syria Temple Shrine units, a contingent of re-enactors from Fort Ligonier and a fair amount of horse teams, including David Hershey’s six-horse hitch.
High school bands from Morgantown and Philippi in West Virginia, along with Butler, Derry Area, Franklin Regional, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield Area, Ligonier Valley and McKeesport will be performing. This is McKeesport’s first appearance at Fort Days.
For additional information about the 2021 event, visit https://fortligonierdays.com/
* * *
Fort Ligonier will commemorate the Oct. 12, 1758, attack on Fort Ligonier with historical demonstrations and French and Indian War interpreters from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9-10.
For additional information, visit https://www.fortligonier.org/event/fort-ligonier-days/. email office@fortligonier.org or call 724-238-9701.
* * *
Come to Powdermill Nature Reserve, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, to explore the seasonal natural history phenomena of the Reserve and discover the wonders of fall foliage and why leaves change color and how this change benefits the trees.
A lecture will be given in the Parker Room at 2 p.m., followed by a short outdoor exploration. Lectures are structured for adult audiences, and children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required as space is limited, and masks are required inside the Nature Center, located on Route 381, Rector.
For additional information or to register, go to https://carnegiemnh.org/event/science-and-nature-lecture/ or call 724-593-6105.
* * *
There are still 10 vendor spaces available for the Ligonier Valley High School JROTC cadets Annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the high school, Springer Road. The show will be indoors for visitors to start their holiday shopping early. There will be basket raffles, 50/50 drawings, live music, food and the cadets will be providing face painting for the kids.
For additional information about the show, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1044649462944527?active_tab=about or if you want to be a vendor, send an email to doates@lvsd.k12.pa.us.
* * *
Ligonier MOPS will host Trunk or Treat in the Holy Trinity Church parking lot on West Vincent Street from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, providing children with a safe environment to trick or treat.
Decorate your trunk and you could win a prize. Trunk decoration is not mandatory, but encouraged. If your trunk is decorated, arrive at 5:30 p.m. to set it up. You will receive an assigned number when you arrive. Bring enough candy for at least 150 children. Each car will receive voting ballots equivalent to the number of people in the vehicle. This event is free and open to the public.
* * *
Ligonier Borough, Ligonier Township and merchant Trick or Treat night is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
* * *
This message was posted on Fort Ligonier Days website:
“Attention crafters and vendors! It has come to our attention that someone is fraudulently claiming to be from our organization and offering booth space. There are no spaces available and Fort Ligonier Days NEVER asks for payment via Cash App, Venmo, Paypal or any other direct payment method. If this person reaches out to you PLEASE DO NOT PAY HER. Thank you, Fort Ligonier Days Inc.”
* * *
A Ligonier Beach cleanup day will be held from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 2.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Supervisors, 4:30 p.m. followed by a public works meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 28, in the municipal complex, and Ligonier Borough Planning Commission, Tuesday, canceled for lack of an agenda.
* * *
It is with deep regret that I will have to stop writing the Valley Views column due to vision problems limiting the amount of time spent on the computer.
Please feel free to contact me if I can help with getting your information to the Bulletin at rita_g1@verizon.net. Below is an email address to use to send items directly to the newspaper.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to the Bulletin at lb.news@verizon.net.
