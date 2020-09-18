Ligonier Township is partnering with the Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) to organize and hold a fall “Great Ligonier Valley Cleanup” event on Saturday, Sept. 26.
The Watershed has coordinated this roadside cleanup for 15 years and together with the community’s help, more than 50,000 pounds of garbage has been removed from the Valley’s state and township roadways.
They work with the state to secure the required supplies —including garbage bags, safety vests, gloves, etc. — and coordinate the volunteer assignments.
This year, the township’s public works crew will assist by picking up the bagged garbage along the roadsides.
Contact Josh Penatzer, LWA’s project manager and cleanup organizer, directly to volunteer at 724-238-7560, Ext. 2# or via email at josh@loyalwater.com.
* * *
Bidding on Fort Ligonier’s Cannon Ball Online Auction ends at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.
There is no fee to bid, just TEXT fort1758 to 76278 from a mobile device or go to fort1758.givesmart.com from a PC.
Fort Ligonier will also unveil and have the new 1762 Whiskey, created by Wigle Whiskey, available for purchase from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, and from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, in the Fort Ligonier Museum Store.
Proceeds from these events benefit Fort Ligonier’s education programs and preservation projects.
For additional information, go to fortligonier.org or call 724-238-9701. Fort Ligonier is currently open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
* * *
“The Tent,” an apocalyptic thriller, will be shown at the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, and Saturday, Sept. 19, and at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
* * *
Chestnut Ridge Community Center, Route 259, Fairfield Township, will host a square dance from 7 to 10 p.m, Saturday, Sept. 26, with a live band. No experience necessary. Masks are requested.
Cost is $5 per person. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
Help support the Community Center by attending this fun event. For additional information, contact Jane Guyer 724-235-9793.
* * *
Do you have a hidden talent that you’ve yet to show the world? Do you want to win a cash prize and take home the Diamante trophy?
Then signed up for the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier’s first talent show. All amateur acts are welcome. No talent is refused.
Sign up deadline is 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30. For an application and more details, email diamondtheatre@hotmail.com.
* * *
Join the Ligonier Valley Library as they kick-off the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program online at 10 a.m. Oct. 5.
Read any book to your newborn, infant and/or toddler. The goal is to have read 1,000 books before your child starts kindergarten.
If you read just one book a night, you will have read about 365 books in a year, 730 books in two years and 1,095 books in three years.
For additional information, contact Heather Oates, children’s librarian, at 724-238-6451.
* * *
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will hold its fall chicken and biscuit dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Due to the ongoing restrictions and concerns, it will be for takeout only.
Menu includes: biscuit, chicken and gravy, mashed potato, green beans, applesauce and a choice of either chocolate or white cake. Cost is adults $7, children age 3 to 12 $3.50.
Orders can be called ahead at 724-593-2705. The dinner is held at the Cook Township Community Center along Route 711 in Stahlstown.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library’s Socrates Virtual Cafe brings together a group of diverse individuals to discuss a topic chosen by the group.
Join the discussion at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, via a Zoom chat room. The chosen topic is “Educational Lessons Learned from COVID-19.”
Registration is required to attend, including those who attended the in-person cafes, at https://bit.ly/lvl-svc-registration, by noon on the day before.
An email will be sent from lvl.activities@ligonierlibrary.org with the information for joining the chat room.
For additional information, visit https://www.ligonierlibrary.org/events-programs/socrates-cafe/
* * *
Forbes State Forest will hold a Trail Work Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
Volunteers will do brush work along several different trails in the Laurel Mountain Division of Forbes. It is recommended volunteers work with a partner from the same household and/or social distancing with a friend.
Details will be provided upon registration. Pre-registration is required. For additional information or to register, contact rmahony@pa.gov.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Joint Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee is looking for a Ligonier Borough resident to serve on the committee.
Any resident interested is asked to contact the borough office at 724-238-9852.
* * *
Ligonier Township is still accepting registrations for dumpster day on Saturday, Sept. 26. This event is available to Ligonier Township residents only and you must register ahead of time.
Check the township’s website ligoniertwp.com for a complete list of fees. Payment is by check only; no cash or cards. Call or email Tracy Krowchak at 724-238-2725 Ext. 111 or email tkrowchak@ligoniertownship.com for more details.
* * *
The Fort Ligonier Days Board and Committee, the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce and Fort Ligonier are among the organizations working to coordinate activities for the weekend in October when the annual festival is usually held.
The need to do this was created by the canceling of the 2020 festival because of the coronavirus pandemic
The committee is working on a virtual festival, the Chamber on sidewalk sales and the fort on a limited Commemoration weekend.
Addition information and details will be available as the plans continue to be developed.
* * *
Ligonier Borough is looking for input on what residents would like to see go in where the tennis courts currently are located at Friendship Park.
Residents with ideas or feedback are encouraged to send letters to Ligonier Town Hall, 120 East Main St., Ligonier PA 15658 or email ligonierboro@comcast.net.
* * *
The Ligonier Township Supervisors will host a Ligonier Beach Open House Tour of property from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
A Ligonier Beach public meeting will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, in the township municipal garage.
Pre-registration is not required for public participation in these events.
* * *
Ligonier Township Supervisors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, in the municipal building.
A limited number of six residents can attend in person. Email before 2 p.m. the day of the meeting to find availability.
The meeting will be available on Zoom. Comments to be read on record can be emailed to Terry Carcella, tcarcella@ligoniertownship.com or mailed to Caracella at 1 Municipal Park Dr., Ligonier, PA 15658.
For additional information, call the township at 724-238-2725 Ext. 111 and speak to Tracy Krowchak.
* * *
The Ligonier Borough Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, via Zoom. Information for logging into the meeting is available on the borough website at ligonierboro.com
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
