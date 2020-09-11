BSA Scout Troop 372 Ligonier is conducting a Picture & Children’s Book Drive to benefit the Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank.
Some of the Scouts are working on their Reading Merit Badge and the final task is to do a community service project to share the love of reading. They have chosen to have this book drive to benefit the babies and young children in the area.
Drop off slightly used book donations at Mommy Gear, South St. Clair St., Ligonier. The drive ends Sept. 30.
* * *
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, Station 43, will hold a sub sale beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, on the Diamond and at the corner of Walnut and West Main streets. Cost is $7 a sub.
* * *
Bidding on Fort Ligonier’s Cannon Ball Online Auction ends at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18
There is no fee to bid, just text fort1758 to 76278 from a mobile device or go to fort1758.givesmart.com from a PC.
Fort Ligonier will also unveil and have available for purchase the new 1762 Whiskey by the award-winning Wigle Whiskey from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, in the Fort Ligonier Museum Store.
The remaining 1762 Whiskey will be available for sale in the museum store from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
Proceeds from these events benefit Fort Ligonier’s education programs and preservation projects.
For additional information, go to fortligonier.org or call 724-238-9701. Fort Ligonier is currently open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
* * *
“The New Mutants” will be shown at the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 12, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.
* * *
The Open Hands Ministry Boutique, located in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 South, Stahlstown, is hosting a bag sale from Monday, Sept. 14, to Saturday, Sept. 19. A small grocery store bag full of clothing is $1 per bag, while a small kitchen bag of clothing is $3 per bag.
Regular hours of operation are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
* * *
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art — Ligonier Valley (SAMA) will celebrate the 12th annual Plein Air Painting event over three days, from Sept. 24-26.
Artists will paint a variety of scenes, from state forests and overlooks to flowering gardens and scenes along Main Street. Artists are also invited to paint scenes of Idlewild Park and Fort Ligonier.
The museum will hold a wet sale of the paintings from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 27. The event is open to the public free of charge, and the wet sale offers an opportunity to make purchases on the freshly painted works. Anyone unable to make the wet sale reception, SAMA will be retaining works for view and purchase through Oct. 3.
The Paint Out will offer $500 in cash prizes sponsored by the Emma Clyde Hodge Memorial Fund. Artists interested in participating can stop by the museum or call 724-238-6015. A $30 non-refundable registration fee is required.
The museum is located along Route 711 South. Regular hours of operation are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It is a handicapped-accessible facility and open to the public free. For additional information about the facility, visit www.sama-art.org.
* * *
Ligonier Country Night Market will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, on the Diamond.
This will be an abridged version of the traditional Saturday Market with approximately 40 vendors. The focus of this Market will be on produce and processed foods including jarred items, cheese, meats, etc.
* * *
Forbes State Forest recently updated its storybook trail’s featured book in the Bob Ache Memorial Forest & Arboretum located next to the district office, Route 30, Laughlintown.
Every few months a new story will be featured, that will encourage exercising both your brain and your body. This short woodland walk is perfect for children and families, allowing you to read a story while being outside exploring trails. Currently featured is the book, ‘We’re Going On A Leaf Hunt’ by Steve Metzger.
The start of the storybook trail can be accessed from the kiosk in the parking lot. The storybook trail is highlighted in yellow.
The district office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, but the trails are open even when the office is closed. Parking is available in the large parking lot to the left of the office building.
For additional information, call 724-238-1200 or visit https://www.facebook.com/ForbesStateForest/
* * *
The Cook Township Supervisors have scheduled dumpster day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, in the area behind the Cook Township Community Center building.
This event is only for Cook Township residents. ID will be checked.
* * *
Ligonier Township is still accepting registrations for dumpster days on Sept. 19 and 26; Sept. 12 is filled. This event is available to Ligonier Township residents only and you must register ahead of time.
Check the township’s website at http://www.ligoniertownship.com/ for a complete list of fees. Payment by check; no cash or cards. Call or email Tracy Krowchak at 724-238-2725 ext. 111 or email tkrowchak@ligoniertownship.com
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week: Ligonier Valley School Board, committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., business meeting, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, in Ligonier Valley High School auditorium, Springer Road; Ligonier Township Recreation Board, 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, in the municipal building; Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board, Tuesday, Sept. 15, canceled for lack of an agenda, and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, in the municipal building.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
