Good luck to our youth varsity football team on making it to the championship game on Saturday. Go Rams.
* * *
The 2022 Ligonier Valley Rams football schedule is Oct. 7, Burrell (A) 7 p.m.; Oct. 14, Serra Catholic (H) 7 p.m., Oct. 21, Imani Christian (A) 7 p.m. Go Rams.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Rail Road Association presents its 4th Annual Creepy Caboose and Food Truck Roundup. Saturday, Oct. 8, the fun begins from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum on Idlewild Hill. Free admission and tons to do. The perfect family event.
* * *
RK Mellon’s PTO has its monthly meeting 4:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, in the large group room. You must have a student in the building in order to join. See you then.
* * *
The beloved storybook and park at Idlewild & SoakZone are in full swing of the Halloween spirit with Hallowboo. Go celebrate the ghosts, goblins, and fun in a family-friendly atmosphere. Weekends only now throughout October. Of course you must ride the spider and take a picture by the colored water in the fountain.
* * *
I know who’s cooking dinner for you on Friday, Oct. 7: Chick-fil-A. Support the Ligonier Valley Rams volleyball team by telling your order taker you’re there to support them. A percentage of the sales generated goes back to the team from your purchase.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels is looking for a kitchen coordinator. This paid position will begin in December, with hours from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Some kitchen experience is preferred, but not required. If interested, please contact Louise Wagner at lewagner52@gmail.com, or write to Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 203, Ligonier, PA 15658.
* * *
The Class of 1960 and guests will be getting together prior to Fort Ligonier Days on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at Carol and Dave’s. They will be reminiscing about school days past and catching up on current activities. They will be ordering from the menu. Looking forward to seeing everyone there – Janet Riordan
* * *
The Association of Churches will be having a tent in the side yard of Heritage United Methodist Church on Friday and Saturday of Fort Ligonier Days. Stop by and receive a Bible and talk to someone about whatever is on your heart and mind. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
* * *
A popular time for former Ligonier High School classmates to get together is during Fort Ligonier Days each year, so the Class of 1955 will meet at noon for lunch on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse located one block off of the Diamond on state Route 711 north. Reservations should be made with Ina Mae Smithley online at smthlypu@verizon.net or at 724-238-2308. Deadline was Oct. 1. Guests may order from the menu. Smithley advises those from out of town that there is a handicap ramp located at the rear of the restaurant.
* * *
Last meatloaf dinner of 2022. The Waterford United Methodist Church, located on the corner of Route 271 and Fire Hall Road, will host a meatloaf dinner Friday, Oct. 21, from 4-6 p.m. Menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, roll and a dessert. Donation is adult $11, and children (10 years old and under) $5. Eat in or takeout is available. For more information please call Donna at 724-238-6834.
* * *
RK Mellon’s fourth-grade class will be holding a walkathon to raise money for the local Meals on Wheels. Contact your favorite fourth-grader to sponsor/donate. This is their community project.
* * *
Join the folks at the Ligonier Valley Learning Center for Spook-A-Palooza. It’s a fun time to celebrate the season and for kids of all ages. Come Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to 3 p.m. Admission is $1 for everyone. All kids will receive a treat bag and take part in the fun.
* * *
The Compass Inn Museum’s 7th Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest is coming up. Plan your creations now and enter. This is a great chance for both families and individuals to design, carve, and display their handiworks. Only carved pumpkins will be judged and flameless can be included that light up the creations. There are several categories with first-, second- and third-place winners. Juniors 12 and under, adults 13 and up, and families mixed ages. Let carving fun commence.
* * *
The famous St. John’s United Church of Christ Holiday Bazaar is coming up Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Darlington Fire Hall. Homemade crafts galore, soups, baked goods and the hot lunch selection is back. All proceeds go back into the community. This is one you don’t want to miss or you’ll be gravely sorry.
* * *
The HT Flyers will be having their sub sale Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon for $9. Your support is greatly appreciated.
* * *
Fort Ligonier Days this year are Oct. 14, 15, 16 for the 2022 season. Plan ahead for next year, Oct. 13, 14, 15, 2023.
Trick-or-Treat will be Halloween Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. in Ligonier Borough.
* * *
The weather is cooler, the leaves are a falling, pumpkins are everywhere, Fort Ligonier is calling.
* * *
