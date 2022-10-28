The scarecrows have taken over the Diamond. Be sure to vote for your favorite one. Great photo ops. You can vote for your favorite by getting a ballot from now until Monday, Oct. 31. Get a ballot at Abigail’s Coffeehouse, Betsy’s of Ligonier, El Vaquero Mexicano, Emily’s Hair Parade, Getaway Café, Holiday Home Store, Kingfisher Coffeehouse, Ligonier Agway, Ligonier Paws on Main, O’Shea’s Ligonier Sweet Shop, Post and Rail Men’s Shop, Quacked Glass Studio, Scamps Toffee, Scentsational Ideas, Song of Sixpence, Standard Bank, The Road Toad and The Wooden Mantel. There’s a prize for the winner generously sponsored by Loyalhanna Realty and the cornstalks were donated by The Road Toad.
* * *
Go Rams, beat Derry. The 2022 Ligonier Valley Rams football team has its last game Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m., at home against Derry Area. Come in your black for the “Riot on the Ridge” game. It’s also senior night where the seniors are celebrated at 6:30 p.m.
* * *
You might need a new hairdo after you attend Compass Inn’s “Hair-Raising History: Frightfully True Stories from the Ligonier Valley” on this Halloween weekend (Oct. 28-30) from 6 to 9 p.m. There are two different experiences to enjoy with 6 p.m. (last tour 7:15 p.m.) stories that are family friendly and kid appropriate and 7:30 p.m. (last tour 8:30 p.m.) for mature audiences that want to be creeped out. Emily Barth, the museum’s head docent and museum interpreter, mentioned the spooky setting that will add to the ambience of the experience. Admission is adults $14, seniors 62+ $12, youth ages 5-16 $10, and children under 5 free. May you get the storytelling experience you wish for this Halloween season.
* * *
The famous St. John’s United Church of Christ Holiday Bazaar is coming up Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Darlington Fire Hall. Homemade crafts galore, soups, baked goods and the hot lunch selection is back. All proceeds go back into the community. This is one you don’t want to miss or you’ll be gravely sorry.
* * *
The last weekend for Hallowboo is this Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Get to Idlewild for all the family friendly Halloween fun, dress in costume, go trick or treating in Storybook Forest, ride rides, and enjoy the decorated park. Be sure to get a family photo at the colored fountain.
* * *
Leaf pickup is in full force for the borough. Please do not put leaves on the streets to avoid clogging the storm sewers. When you blow and rake them onto the street it creates a hazard for vehicles and bicycles and is not allowed.
* * *
Need last-minute pumpkins or some corn maze fun? Go to Chad’s Corn Maze at the Cairns Farm off of state Route 711 south. The maze fun runs Saturday from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., with the last entry at 9:30 p.m., and Sunday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., with last entry at 7:30 p.m. You will go all through the maze finding the clues and figuring out the code in order to get out. This is not a haunted corn maze so it’s family friendly and put on by a lovely local family. Tell them I sent you.
* * *
The Cook Township Community Center Trunk or Treat and Halloween Parade is Saturday, Oct. 29, starting at 1 p.m. Ages 0-12 are welcome to join in the outside games and snacks. Trunk or Treats are nice environments to trick or treat and/or hand out candy to the treaters.
* * *
The Laughlintown Community Center will have a Halloween party Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. Decorate a pumpkin, enjoy crafts and games, and all for free.
* * *
The HT Flyers will be having their sub sale Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon for $9. Your support is greatly appreciated.
* * *
Don’t let your furry ones miss out on the Halloween (maybe it should be Howloween) Pawty and Pet Parade Saturday, Oct. 29, at noon at Paws on Main. As always, bring your bags to clean up after your sweet ones that don’t have thumbs. Dress up with your furry loved one and enjoy the Halloween spirit.
* * *
Trick or Treat will be Halloween Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. in Ligonier Borough. Merchant Trick or Treat is 5 to 6 p.m. around at the local businesses in town.
* * *
The local DAR Chapter will be putting up small wooden signs at the site of their future America250! commemorative marker. Weather permitting the DAR and CAR will be at the site Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.
* * *
The Chestnut Ridge Community Center will have their fun square dance, live music, and food to purchase Nov. 5 from 7-10 p.m. It’s a fun family event with great music. All skill levels are welcome.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Air Force Junior ROTC presents its annual Holiday Craft Show Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ligonier Valley High School. Shop 50 craft and vendors to help with your holiday shopping list. There is food available to purchase as well as a 50/50 drawing and live music. The cadets will have face painting for kids. Make it a day in town.
* * *
The Ligonier Country Market Holiday Market is happening Saturday, Nov. 5, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Market Field. Make those lists and check them twice to have them ready to shop your favorite vendors one more time before the snow flies.
* * *
“Whooooo” doesn’t want to go Owling at the Moon? Powdermill Nature Reserve in Rector will have a bonfire, craft, owl pellet dissections and more activities at their Owling at the Moon event Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. This is open to all ages with children under 18 being accompanied by an adult. Pre registration is requested but not required. https://carnegiemnh.org/event/owling-at-the-moon/.
* * *
Chestnut Ridge Community Center will host a Game Commission presentation and open discussion Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. This is open to the public and will be a very interesting presentation like last year. They hope to see you. 1574 Route 259.
* * *
Go vote. Nov. 8 is Election Day. Get to the closest poll.
* * *
Don’t cook Tuesday, Nov. 8; instead, eat some delicious spaghetti, bread, salad and cake. The Pleasant Grove UMC Election Spaghetti Dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cook Township Community Center in Stahlstown. $8 for adults and $4 for children, with children 3 and under free.
* * *
The ever popular ski and snowboard swap is happening Nov. 10 and 11, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Heritage United Methodist Church (on the Diamond). It’s cash and carry so come prepared with those bills. Contact Diana for more info: 724-961-3185. Donations for the food bank are welcome.
* * *
Santa’s Arrival is Friday, Nov. 25, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Word from the wise, get there early to get a good spot to see the big guy.
* * *
As always, it’s a pleasure to list the events around our beautiful town. Send your event our way to have it included. There’s so much to enjoy and do around here.
* * *
From ghoulies and ghosties, and long-leggedy beasties, and things that go bump in the night, Good Lord, deliver us.
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to: brshirey@gmail.com.
