The scarecrows have taken over the Diamond. Be sure to vote for your favorite one. Great photo ops.
* * *
The 2022 Ligonier Valley Rams football team is scheduled to play on the road Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. against Imani Christian. Go Rams.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels is looking for a kitchen coordinator. This paid position will begin in December, with hours from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Some kitchen experience is preferred, but not required. If interested, please contact Louise Wagner at lewagner52@gmail.com, or write to Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 203, Ligonier, PA 15658.
* * *
The Crop Walk will commence this Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. Meet at St. James Lutheran Church (side yard) prior to the walk.
* * *
Leaf pickup is in full force for the borough. Please do not put leaves on the streets to avoid clogging the storm sewers.
* * *
Last meatloaf dinner of 2022. The Waterford United Methodist Church, located on the corner of Route 271 and Fire Hall Road, will host a meatloaf dinner Friday, Oct. 21, from 4-6 p.m. Menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, roll and a dessert. Donation is adult $11, and children (10 years old and under) $5. Eat in or takeout is available. For more information please call Donna at 724-238-6834.
* * *
Join the folks at the Ligonier Valley Learning Center for Spook-A-Palooza. It’s a fun time to celebrate the season and for kids of all ages. Come Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to 3 p.m. Admission is $1 for everyone. All kids will receive a treat bag and take part in the fun.
* * *
Ligonier MOPS Truck or Treat is always a good time and family friendly. Friday, Oct. 21, at 5:30 p.m., for setup at RK Mellon Elementary School. All are welcome.
* * *
The Christian Church of Waterford will be hosting a Trunk or Treat Oct. 27 from 6-7 p.m. at 856 Nature Run Road. All are welcome to join in the fun.
* * *
The Cook Township Community Center Trunk or Treat and Halloween Parade is Saturday, Oct. 29, starting at 1 p.m. Ages 0-12 are welcome to join in the outside games and snacks.
* * *
The famous St. John’s United Church of Christ Holiday Bazaar is coming up Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Darlington Fire Hall. Homemade crafts galore, soups, baked goods and the hot lunch selection is back. All proceeds go back into the community. This is one you don’t want to miss or you’ll be gravely sorry.
* * *
The Laughlintown Community Center will have a Halloween party Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. Decorate a pumpkin, enjoy crafts and games, and all for free.
* * *
The HT Flyers will be having their sub sale Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon for $9. Your support is greatly appreciated.
* * *
Trick-or-treat will be Halloween Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. in Ligonier Borough.
* * *
The local DAR Chapter will be putting up small wooden signs at the site of their future America250! commemorative marker. Weather permitting the DAR and CAR will be at the site Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.
* * *
The Chestnut Ridge Community Center will have their fun square dance, live music, and food to purchase Nov. 5 from 7-10 p.m. It’s a fun family event with great music. All skill levels are welcome.
* * *
Chestnut Ridge Community Center will host a Game Commission presentation and open discussion Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. This is open to the public and will be a very interesting presentation like last year. They hope to see you. 1574 Route 259.
* * *
The ever popular ski and snowboard swap is happening Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Heritage United Methodist Church (on the Diamond). It’s cash and carry so come prepared with those bills. Contact Diana for more info: 724-961-3185. Donations for the food bank are welcome.
* * *
It’s going to be an amazing weekend. Get out there in the sun and enjoy it.
* * *
