Happy Fort Ligonier Days weekend. Fort Ligonier Days this year are Oct. 14, 15 and 16.
The 2022 Ligonier Valley Rams football schedule is Oct. 14, Serra Catholic (H) 7 p.m., Oct. 21, Imani Christian (A) 7 p.m. Go Rams.
Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels is looking for a kitchen coordinator. This paid position will begin in December, with hours from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Some kitchen experience is preferred, but not required. If interested, please contact Louise Wagner at lewagner52@gmail.com, or write to Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 203, Ligonier, PA 15658.
The Association of Churches will be having a tent in the side yard of Heritage United Methodist Church on Friday and Saturday of Fort Ligonier Days. Stop by and receive a Bible and talk to someone about whatever is on your heart and mind. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Leaf pickup is in full force for the borough. Please do not put leaves on the streets to avoid clogging the storm sewers.
Last meatloaf dinner of 2022. The Waterford United Methodist Church, located on the corner of Route 271 and Fire Hall Road, will host a meatloaf dinner Friday, Oct. 21, from 4-6 p.m. Menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, roll and a dessert. Donation is adult $11, and children (10 years old and under) $5. Eat in or takeout is available. For more information please call Donna at 724-238-6834.
RK Mellon’s fourth-grade class will be holding a walkathon to raise money for the local Meals on Wheels. Contact your favorite fourth-grader to sponsor/donate. This is their community project.
Join the folks at the Ligonier Valley Learning Center for Spook-A-Palooza. It’s a fun time to celebrate the season and for kids of all ages. Come Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to 3 p.m. Admission is $1 for everyone. All kids will receive a treat bag and take part in the fun.
The Compass Inn Museum’s 7th Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest is coming up. Plan your creations now and enter. This is a great chance for both families and individuals to design, carve, and display their handiworks. Only carved pumpkins will be judged and flameless can be included that light up the creations. There are several categories with first-, second- and third-place winners. Juniors 12 and under, adults 13 and up, and families mixed ages. Let carving fun commence.
Ligonier MOPS Truck or Treat is always a good time and family friendly. Friday, Oct. 21, at 5:30 p.m., for setup at RK Mellon Elementary School. All are welcome.
The Cook Township Community Center Trunk or Treat and Halloween Parade is Saturday, Oct. 29, starting at 1 p.m. Ages 0-12 are welcome to join in the outside games and snacks.
The famous St. John’s United Church of Christ Holiday Bazaar is coming up Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Darlington Fire Hall. Homemade crafts galore, soups, baked goods and the hot lunch selection is back. All proceeds go back into the community. This is one you don’t want to miss or you’ll be gravely sorry.
The Laughlintown Community Center will have a Halloween party Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. Decorate a pumpkin, enjoy crafts and games, and all for free.
The HT Flyers will be having their sub sale Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon for $9. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Trick-or-treat will be Halloween Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. in Ligonier Borough.
Do you hear the cannons? The British are here. The food and fun too. Be safe and celebrate our beautiful little town.
