While looking forward to the return of the festival in 2021, the Fort Ligonier Days Inc. board and committee, plus the businesses and non-profits, have scheduled a number of activities for Oct. 9-11.
Visit https://fortligonierdays.com/ to view virtually the 2008 Fort Ligonier Days Parade, brought to you by Smail KIA.
Fort Ligonier will hold a Commemoration of the Oct. 12, 1758 Battle featuring special Living History Tours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11.
Advance ticket are required. For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit http://fortligonier.org/ or call 724-238-9701.
Merchant sidewalk sales will continue daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday. While shopping, check out the 10 windows decorated for the window contest.
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a “Ligonier Business Bingo.” Visitors will obtain a bingo card with the names of the local businesses participating.
The card must be filled entirely with stickers to be entered into the drawing.
Among the prizes are: golf for four and a $100 gift certificate from Ligonier Country Club, a $250 gift card from Giant Eagle, a TV, and a gift certificate from Beauty Boutique at Salon One.
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the following live music for Pondstone Park, North Market Street: Derek Woods Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9; Jacian Blaze from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, and DJ Steve from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct 11.
Octoberfest, with live music and food and drinks available for purchase, will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9 and 10, with a fireworks display Saturday evening.
The event will be held on the Ligonier Country Market ground located on the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm corner of Old Lincoln Highway West and Springer Road. Tickets are $5 per person and need to be purchased in advance.
For additional information on the event and purchase of tickets, visit https://www.loyalhannawatershed.org/index.php/events
Heritage United Methodist Church, on the Diamond, a rummage and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Take out or dine-in lunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
Details on other planned in-town activities can be found on the following websites.
Ligonier Tavern and Table, West Main Street, 15658 Days, live entertainment https://www.facebook.com/LigonierTavern/
Diamond Theatre, West Main Street, talent show, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, www.facebook.com/Diamond-Theatre-of-Ligonier-1688121954797259/
Wilpen Volunteer Fire Company, Station 45, Wilpen Road off of Route 711, will have pierogies and haluski available for takeout only from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
Cost is pierogies, $5 a half dozen with or without onions, and haluski at $5 a bowl. No pre-orders.
Valley Firefighters Appreciation Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Champion Lakes Golf Resort, Route 711 North, Bolivar.
The event will feature food trucks, live local music, games and a golf tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday. Daryll and Kim will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Come out and help support local fire departments. No need to golf to participate in this event, it is open to the public. All ages welcome.
For additional information, visit https://m.facebook.com/events/1754415788060135 or call 724-238-5440.
Due to safety concerns, an area of Forbes State Forest in Westmoreland County is closed until further notice. A map showing the closed area is available at https://www.facebook.com/ForbesStateForest/
Note that it is prohibited to enter, use, or remain in this state forest area per state forest rules and regulations.
For additional information about this closure, contact the district office at 724-238-1200 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A short story and hike on Black Birch Trail will be hosted by Powdermill Nature Reserve starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
This fun, fall family activity is geared for children ages 3 to 8.
Due to limited space, pre-registration is required. Call the Nature Center at 724-593-6105, or email Sara Klingensmith at KlingensmithS@CarnegieMNH.org to reserve a spot for your family.
When you call have the total number in your party.
Members of Heritage United Methodist Church, on the Diamond, invite the community to join them in celebrating the newly renovated Community Building the weekend of Oct. 17-18.
A short dedication will be held at the 6 p.m. Saturday Contemporary Worship Service and the 8:30 a.m. Worship Service on Sunday.
There will be a heavier focus on the dedication at the 10:45 a.m. service on Sunday with Bishop Cynthia Moore-Koikoi as guest speaker.
An open house for the community will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. All are welcome.
Ligonier Country Market will hold the final night market of the 2020 season from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, on the Diamond.
Then get an early start on your holiday shopping, by coming to the 13th annual Christmas Market from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event will be held outside on the market grounds, off West Main Street and Route 30, Ligonier Township. The rain-or-shine event will observe government health and safety guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19.
It will feature up to 120 artisans, crafters, farmers and food processors who must “Make It, Bake It, or Grow It” to participate. Vendors will be set up in the same fashion as a regular Saturday market and will be offering seasonal holiday items, gifts, and other goods for purchase.
A free, virtual version of the annual Archives Sleepover, an online event for children age 8 to 12, hosted by US National Archives, will start at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct.17.
Geared for children who enjoy baseball and reading, it will focus on Jackie Robinson’s baseball career and his commitment to civil rights activism and feature a special appearance by author Sharon Robinson, daughter of Jackie and Rachel Robinson.
Participants will read “The Hero Two Doors Down.” learn about historical documents in the National Archives, create their own artwork, and participate in fun activities.
Sign up here: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSckbAt-0Bat.../viewform
The first 75 households to register receive a complementary copy of the book from the National Archives Store. Books are also available for purchase from the Archives Store at https://www.nationalarchivesstore.org/
For additional information, email education@nara.gov
Ligonier Valley Association of Churches representative Rita Horrell announces the annual Ligonier CROP Walk will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, starting at St James Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Ligonier.
Walkers, keeping safe distances, will meet in the church yard to register. Ligonier’s walk is one of more than 1,000 held in communities throughout the United States. Money collected will be shared by Church World Services for hunger relief, Ligonier Salvation Army and the Ligonier Food Pantry.
If you or your church would like to participate by walking and/or donating, contact Horrell, event co-ordinator, at 724-238-4089.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, in Fellowship Hall at Heritage United Methodist Church, located on the Diamond.
Whole blood and Power Red donations are being taken. Schedule an appointment online at www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 today. It only takes 15 minutes to make a life sustaining donation.
The Ligonier Beach Park Development Committee is conducting a survey to gather input on what kind of recreational activities the community would like to see at the new park.
The survey will be available until Sunday, Nov. 1. Return completed surveys to Ligonier Township via mail, One Municipal Park Dr., Ligonier, PA 15658; email to http://www.ligoniertwp.com/ or drop off in the black mailbox out front of the municipal building.
Surveys are available in the municipal building’s lobby or online:
http://ligoniertownship.com/lt/pdf/LB%20Survey%20Form.pdf
The Ligonier Valley YMCA, West Church Street, will close at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, and remain closed all day Saturday, Oct. 10, as a precaution to keep the staff and buildings safe, and to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.
The Ligonier Valley Library will close at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, for staff in-service and remain closed Saturday, Oct. 10. It will also be closed Monday, Oct. 12, in observance of Columbus Day and reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The Ligonier Valley Police Commission will meet at 1 p.m. and the Ligonier Township Supervisors at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, in the municipal complex garage.
The supervisors will hold a public hearing on the proposed Oil, Gas & Solar Amendments to its zoning ordinance at 7:30 p.m.
Residents may attend in person or remotely via Zoom. To attend remotely, contact Jim Nieusma by 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, jnieusma@ligoniertownship.com
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Valley School Board committee meeting 5:30 p.m., business meeting 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 12, in Ligonier Valley High School auditorium, Springer Road, and Ligonier Township Recreation Board, 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 12, in the municipal complex.
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
