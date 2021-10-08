Come visit Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1 at the station on North Fairfield Street during Fort Ligonier Days, Oct. 8-10. The department will be teaming up with Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Company and will serve grilled charcoal-smoked burgers, chicken fingers, fried cheese curds, loaded tater tots, jalapeño poppers, onion rings, funnel cakes and deep-fried Oreos. Proceeds will help support both fire companies.
* * *
The Darlington Volunteer Fire Co. Station 42 will be selling roast beef sandwiches and fresh-cut fries on the Diamond for Fort Ligonier Days, Oct. 8-10. The station has been selling on the Diamond at Fort Ligonier Days for 35 years. Proceeds help to support the fire company.
* * *
Fort Ligonier will commemorate the Oct. 12, 1758, attack on Fort Ligonier with historical demonstrations and French and Indian War interpreters from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9-10. For additional information, visit www.fortligonier.org, email office@fortligonier.org or call 724-238-9701.
* * *
The traditional Pancake Breakfast at Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond, always held during the Fort Ligonier Days celebration, is scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9. Pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee and tea are on the menu at a cost of $7 for adults and $3 for school-age children. The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, chair of the church’s Outreach Committee, notes that all proceeds will support local and global ministries.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Library closed for the Fort Ligonier Days weekend at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, and will remain closed on Monday, Oct. 11, for an in-service day.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley YMCA also will be closed Oct. 8-10 for Fort Ligonier Days.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley High School Class of 1997 will be hosting a reunion from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Pop’s Pub and Grub Inn. RSVP to Lindsey at lindseykwilson@hotmail.com if you plan to attend.
* * *
Join the Ligonier Valley Library for Preschool Storytime from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. starting Wednesday, Oct. 13, through Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Storytime is for children ages 3 to 5 only, and will include reading stories, singing songs, dancing, having finger plays/rhymes, and a take and make craft.
This program is free and will be a drop-off event, but parents are welcome to stay as needed. When you register, you are registering for all eight weeks.
Call 724-238-6451 to register. Space will be limited and masks are highly recommended for anyone over age 2 at the library.
* * *
The last meatloaf dinner of the 2021 season will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, in Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271.
The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, pie or cake, and a cold beverage, coffee or tea.
Cost is a donation of $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 10. Eat-in or takeout meals are available.
* * *
West Fairfield Community Center’s 1st Annual Trunk or Treat is set from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. Dress up in costume to trunk or treat from decorated vehicles. Raffles and a bonfire. All proceeds benefit the revamping of the center.
* * *
The Ligonier CROP Walk will start at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, beginning and ending at St. James Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Ligonier, according to CROP Walk Coordinator Rita Horrell. This event is one of more than 1,000 CROP Walks taking place around the country this year. These interfaith community events are sponsored by Church World Service. A portion of the money raised will go to the World Hunger Organization, and a portion stays in the community to be shared by the Ligonier Food Bank and the Salvation Army.
The total amount raised last year was $4,135, for a grand total in 19 years of record-keeping of $99,109.39. Crop Walkers are urged to ask family, friends and co-workers to sponsor them for this event. Sponsor envelopes are available from area congregations. For more information, contact Horrell at 724-238-4089.
* * *
Come to Powdermill Nature Reserve at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, to explore the seasonal natural history phenomena of the reserve and discover the wonders of fall foliage and why leaves change color and how this change benefits the trees.
A lecture will be given in the Parker Room at 2 p.m., followed by a short outdoor exploration. Lectures are structured for adult audiences, and children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required as space is limited, and masks are required inside the Nature Center, located on Route 381, Rector.
For additional information or to register, call 724-593-6105.
* * *
Ligonier MOPS will host Trunk or Treat in the Holy Trinity Church parking lot on West Vincent Street from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, providing children with a safe environment to trick or treat.
Decorate your trunk and you could win a prize. Trunk decoration is not mandatory, but encouraged. If your trunk is decorated, arrive at 5:30 p.m. to set it up. You will receive an assigned number when you arrive. Bring enough candy for at least 150 children. Each car will receive voting ballots equivalent to the number of people in the vehicle. This event is free and open to the public.
* * *
There is an emergency need for blood donations. Come to give on Friday, Oct. 22, at Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond. Schedule your donation at www.redcrossblood.org (enter sponsor keyword LIGONIER) or call 1-800-733-2767. Thank you for being a lifesaving blood donor.
* * *
Thanks to a generous donation from the Louise Irwin Woods Fund, Ligonier Valley Library invites all ages to Once Upon a Toon at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Join internationally syndicated, award-winning cartoonist Joe Wos while he draws stories live as he tells them. Everyone in attendance will be entered into a drawing to win one of his many drawings created during the show. Call 724-238-6451 to register.
* * *
Compass Inn Museum’s Annual Halloween Hauntings will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, through Sunday Oct. 31. There will be two sets of stories. Starting at 6 p.m. stories will be geared toward families with children and at 7:30 p.m. stories will be for mature audiences. The cost is $10 for ages 16-61, $9 for ages 62-plus, $7 for children ages 5-16, and children ages 5 and under and active military members can participate for free.
* * *
Enter your creative pumpkin carvings in Compass Inn Museum’s Pumpkin Carving Contest from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 29. There are three categories with winners from first to third place. All pumpkins will be on display to admire and haunt through Oct. 31.
* * *
Merchant Trick or Treat is scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Trick or treat night in Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.
* * *
The Historic Photography Show for 2021 presented by the Pennsylvania Room at Ligonier Valley Library proudly presents an exhibit, “Faces of Ligonier Valley, Veterans of the Korean War Era.” The display can be enjoyed through Tuesday, Nov. 16. Enjoy the display of pictures and articles from that period of history. Call for hours as they are limited and differ from the library’s.
* * *
There are still 10 vendor spaces available for the Ligonier Valley High School JROTC cadets’ Annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Show, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the high school on Springer Road. The show will be indoors for visitors to start their holiday shopping early. There will be basket raffles, 50/50 drawings, live music, food and the cadets will be providing face painting for kids.
For additional information about the show or if you want to be a vendor, send an email to doates@lvsd.k12.pa.us
