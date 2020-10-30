There are a number of “scary” events scheduled for the next few days.
Trick or treat in Ligonier Borough and Cook and Ligonier townships will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Turn your porch light on if you wish to participate.
* * *
Truck or treat at the Cook Township Community Center parking area, Route 711, Stahlstown, will start with a parade at 2 p.m. and the Laughlintown Christian Church parking lot, Route 30, from 2 to 4 p.m., both Saturday, Oct. 31.
* * *
See a darker side of Compass Inn Museum, Laughlintown, this Halloween.
“Halloween Hauntings Storytelling Tours” will feature eerie tales of the ghoulish guests that have passed through this historic stagecoach stop. Hear the lore of some that still remain from period-dressed docents
Tours run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30-31. Face masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced. Reservations are strongly encouraged, and can be made by clicking on the “Events Calendar” at compassinn.org
For additional information, call 724-238-6818 or check https://www.facebook.com/compassinnmuseum/
* * *
The voter polling place in Ligonier Borough on Tuesday, Nov. 3, will return to the Town Hall community room, East Main Street.
Cook Township’s will be in the Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown, and Laurel Mountain Borough at the Shelter House, Walnut Road.
* * *
Ligonier Township’s precincts and polling places include: Idlewild Park — Darlington Volunteer Fire Department fire hall, Darlington Road; Laughlintown — Community Center, Center Street; North Ligonier — Township Municipal Building, Route 711; South Ligonier — Rector United Methodist Church, Weaver Mill Road; Waterford — Waterford Volunteer Fire Department fire hall, Firehall Road, and Wilpen — Wilpen Volunteer Fire Department fire hall, Wilpen Road.
Township residents are encouraged to confirm their polling locations and get out to vote. If you have any questions regarding polling locations or ballot drop boxes, call the Westmoreland County Election Bureau at 724-830-3150.
* * *
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will hold its Election Day spaghetti dinner, but it will be takeout only.
Meals will include spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, bread, and choice of white or chocolate cake. Cost for each adult dinner is $6 and child $3.
Meals will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
* * *
Chestnut Ridge Community Center, Route 259, Fairfield Township, will offer an election day soup and sub sale, from 10 a.m. until sold out or election closes at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The sale will be first-come, first-served for takeout. The menu includes: vegetable beef and chicken noodle soups, chili, and 15-inch Italian, ham and Swiss, turkey and Swiss subs. Cost is $8 each. All soups and subs made at the Community Center.
Note that Route 259 will be closed on the west side of the center. Board members recommend using Route 711 north, turning left onto Knupp Road just before Champion Lakes Golf Course and continue to a “T” turn left onto Route 259. The center is about 1 1/2 miles on the left.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library will host a free “CyBird Learning — Owls From Around the Worldki” virtual program starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
The library has partnered with the National Aviary to explore owls, one of the most recognizable birds on earth, yet they remain elusive to many because of their habits and behaviors.
Participants, of all ages, will learn about owls from around the world and discover the adaptations that make them successful hunters, day and night.
No registration is necessary. Plan on joining 10 minutes prior to show time.
For additional information, on how to join the program visit
https://www.facebook.com/events/1080352792397429?active_tab=about or call the library at 724-238-6451.
* * *
R.K. Mellon Elementary School book fair will continue to be conducted, online only, until Thursday, Nov. 5.
This is a virtual fundraiser used to support several programs at the school including: scholastic magazines teachers use, the birthday book program, replenishing the library, as well as teacher classrooms.
Check out the book fair with your children and get some new reading material. They will be home for the next two week; keep them interested in reading books of their choosing.
Books can be viewed online at https://bookfairs.scholastic.com.
Book-only orders of $25 or more are shipped free. For additional information, contact Sara Hillen at 412-613-3538.
* * *
Calvary United Methodist Church will host a special presentation of the first two episodes of “The Chosen,” the first multi-season show about Jesus Christ, on the big screen in the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, Ligonier.
The first episode, “I Have Called You By Name,” will be shown at 1:30 p.m. There will be an intermission at 2:25 p.m. and the second episode “Shabbat” at 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.
Two complete season one sets will be given to two people in attendance. You must be present at the time of the giveaway to qualify.
Admission is free. but be sure to purchase popcorn and other snacks from the concession stand and support the Diamond Theatre.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the community favorite scarecrow as “Vaquero Alfredo” by El Vaquero Mexicano Restaurante located on the Diamond.
* * *
A second collection of Household Hazardous Waste will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Westmoreland Cleanways Recycling Center, Pleasant Unity Mutual Road, Unity Township.
Acceptable items include: oil based/latex paint, deck stains, flammable liquids, drain cleaners, pool chemicals, fertilizers, antifreeze/automotive fluids, putties, adhesives, glues, wood/metal finishing products, water sealers, household cleaning agents, and herbicides/pesticides. For questions about acceptable materials, check with ECS&R when registering.
Pre-registration is required. Residents may register by calling 866-815-0016 or visit ecsr.net. The amount due will be determined on site, depending on the weight of material to be disposed.
Payment can be made by cash, check made out to ECS&R, debit or credit card.
For additional information, visit https://www.westmorelandcleanways.org/
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce has cancelled “Fall Into Ligonier — A Restaurant Tasting” scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7.
This event is rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
* * *
Ligonier Township Municipal Authority will meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, in the township municipal complex.
* * *
Don’t forget to turn your clock back an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. Daylight saving time returns on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.