Compass Inn Museum’s Annual Halloween Hauntings will begin from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, through Sunday Oct. 31. There will be two sets of stories. Starting at 6 p.m., stories will be geared towards families with children and 7:30 p.m. on stories for mature audiences. The cost is $10 for ages 16 to 91, $9 for ages 62 and up, $7 for children 5 to 16, and free to ages 5 and under and active military members.
Enter your creative pumpkin carvings in the Compass Inn Museum’s Pumpkin Carving Contest from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 29. There are three categories with winners for first, second and third place. All pumpkins will be on display to admire and haunt through the Oct. 31.
St. John’s UCC of Darlington will hold its famous Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Darlington Fire Hall. Get your crafts, soups, baked goods and goodies from the new Youth Group’s lemonade stand. All proceeds go back into the community. We hear there will be haluski, pie, ham pot pie, and more.
The Cook Township Community Center will hold a Trunk or Treat starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Dress up your trunk and yourself or come in costume to enjoy the outside games, treats and parade.
Laughlintown Christian Church Trunk or Treat will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Dress up in costume and enjoy decorated trunks to trick or treat.
Merchant Trick or Treat is scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Trick or treat night in Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art Artists-in-Residence presents an afternoon of “All you wanted to know about art materials” discussion and demonstration starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, with the first session at the museum.
Pleasant Grove UMC will hold its election spaghetti dinner at the Cook Township Community Center in Stahlstown (Route 711) from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2. Dinner includes spaghetti, meat sauce, salad, bread and cake. Adults are $7 and $4 for ages 3 to 11. The dinner is takeout only and be sure to vote and stop in for dinner. Proceeds benefit the church’s ministry.
Chestnut Ridge Community Center, located along Route 259 will have a homemade soup and sub sale at the Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The center will host a square dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, with a live band to “Do-si-do” your partner. The cost is $5 with refreshments available for purchase. Grab your boots and get to scootin’. All dance skill levels are welcome.
Additionally, the Pennsylvania Game Commission will present an ask-and-answer session at the center at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. Everyone is welcome.
Any questions about using the center or renting for functions, call Jane Guyer at 724-235-9793. All proceeds from the center helps neighbors, 4-H Club and Boys Club functions.
Fall into Ligonier — A Restaurant Tasting has been canceled. It had been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6.
Ligonier Borough will be honored with the Scenic Pittsburgh’s Community Scenic Achievement Award at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the bandstand. Please join the town in receiving this award.
The Ligonier Country Holiday Market will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the regular Country Market field in Ligonier Township.
Enjoy shopping with local vendors for many unique gift items such as barn wood snowmen, woodland gnomes, license plate stars and much more.
Music from The Evergreens to get you into the holiday spirit along with Market Sprouts Kids Corner set up in the Children’s Garden to make ornaments for the Market tree.
Musical Storytime with the Westmoreland Symphony presenting “Itzhak — A Boy Who Loved the Violin” at the Ligonier Valley Library. Join a small group from the symphony as they present this musical program for children. Call the library at 724-238-6451 to register for event, slated for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
The Historic Photography Show for 2021, presented by the Pennsylvania room at the Ligonier Library, proudly presents an exhibit on Faces of Ligonier Valley, Veterans of the Korean War Era. The display can be enjoyed through Tuesday, Nov. 16. Enjoy the display of pictures and articles from that period of history. Call for hours as they are limited and differ from the library.
The Ligonier Valley High School JROTC cadets Annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the high school, Springer Road, Ligonier Township. The show will be indoors for visitors to start their holiday shopping early. There will be basket raffles, 50/50 drawings, live music, food and the cadets will be providing face painting for kids.
Compass Inn Harvest Candlelight Tours will begin from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 13, and 20. Enjoy learning about the history and how people stayed and maintained our local historic inn. Tickets are encouraged, but not required.
Powdermill Nature Reserve will have you Owling at the Moon from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, with stories, fire, cider, and of course, an owl. The family-friendly event for all ages requests pre-registration but it is not required. Masks are required in the Nature Center.
Gratitude Soup ‘n Sandwich Dinner will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at F.A.V.O.R. — Western RCO, 736 Lincoln St., Bolivar. The menu will include chicken noodle soup, stuffed pepper soup, meats, cheeses and more.
The Weeders and Seeders Garden Club of Ligonier will host the “How to Design a Home Garden” presented by Rebecca Griffith of Shadowwood Gardens Nursery. It will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Loyalhanna Watershed Barn in Ligonier Township.
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
