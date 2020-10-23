There is still time to register for the Ligonier Valley Library’s “You vs 2020 Minutes” reading challenge for ages 6 to 106, which continues until Thursday, Dec. 31.
Prizes will be drawn on Nov. 1, Dec. 1, and Jan. 1. Drawings will be for one child, one teen and one adult each time.
If you participated in one of the library’s summer challenges using Beanstack, then sign in to your account and join the library’s fall challenge. Anyone new to the library’s challenges, can visit www.ligonierlibrary.org to learn more.
The Beanstack app can be downloaded to a smartphone, that will even allow you to time yourself reading.
For additional information about the children’s challenges, contact Heather Oates, at lvlkids@ligonierlibrary.org; about the teen’s contact, Annamae Bolen, at Annamae.bolen@wlnonline.org; the adult’s contact, Kathy Giesey at Kathy.giesey@wlnonline.org or call the library at 724-238-6451.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce has canceled the Wine, Whiskey and Sweets Walk scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24.
This event is rescheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021.
* * *
The Fifth Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest will be held at Compass Inn Museum, Laughlintown, Saturday, Oct. 24.
Pre-registered and walk-in entries will be accepted between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the museum. There is no fee to enter.
Winners will be chosen by popular vote during the “Halloween Hauntings Storytelling Tours” that evening. All entries will be on display during the weekend tours through Saturday, Oct. 31.
Listen to legends, lore and supernatural stories from period-dressed docents in the eerie setting of an early 19th-century stagecoach stop. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see the museum after dark.
Dates for tours are Oct. 24, 30 and 31 and will start every half hour, beginning at 6 p.m. with the last tour at 8:30 p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
Family-friendly stories will be told during the 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. tours. Halloween costumes are welcome and all children will receive a goody bag.
Advanced purchase of ticket is strongly suggested. For the safety of visitors and staff, tours will be limited to six people per group.
For additional information, call 724-238-6818 or check https://www.facebook.com/compassinnmuseum/
* * *
The Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, plans to travel back to the 1950s for their next original Christmas play, “The Christmas Eve Diner Disaster.”
Auditions will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, in order of arrival. If you can not attend on these dates, email diamondtheatre@hotmail.com to make other arrangements.
Ages 8 to 108 are welcome; no experience is needed. Wear your mask, social distancing will be practiced.
Rehearsals are tentatively scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. The play will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11-13.
* * *
Winners of the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 29th annual scarecrow contest include:
First place — “Disc-O-Queen” by Arlene Lowry, Nancy Brallier, Peggy McDonald and Joyce Miller, sponsor James Vincent Salon;
Second place — “Marie An ‘tree’ ette” by Laurel Mountain Horse and Pony Club, sponsor Betsy’s of Ligonier;
Third place — “If You Give a Horse a Girl Scout Cookie” by Girl Scout Troop 90003.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library Pennsylvania Room has postponed the Genealogy Forum, scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 27, until a later date.
* * *
The Cook Township Comunitry Center, Route 711, Stahlstown, will host a Trunk or Treat and Halloween parade on Saturday, Oct. 31, for children ages 0 to 12 in the center’s parking area. The parade is at 2 p.m.
There will be outside games. Snacks and treat bags will be provided.
* * *
Fort Ligonier is now taking reservations for George Washington’s Friendly Fire Incident Commemoration slated for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, with a presentation by Dr. Erica Nuckles, director of history and collections.
The event is $30 for members, $35 for non-members and includes spirits and an individual cheese plate. Attendees will be seated at tables 6 feet apart with family or friends who have socially distanced together.
Reservations are limited and can be made at fortligonier.org. For additional information, call 724-238-9701.
* * *
To insure the health and safety of patrons and staff, in-person programming at the Ligonier Valley Library will be postponed until 2021. However, virtual programing will continue to be available.
Patrons are encouraged to check the library’s website for official updated information on programming, hours and services, https://www.ligonierlibrary.org/ or calling 724-238-6451.
Items can also be returned by placing them in the outside drop box located near the main entrance on the other side of the pillar.
* * *
A drive-through prayer box has been installed in the alley behind Heritage United Methodist Church for the community to utilize. Prayer requests can be dropped off there and they will be collected daily and placed in the prayer room.
* * *
Ligonier Township is currently seeking letters of interest to fill a position on the Board of Supervisors vacated by Daniel T. Weimer.
Board members are required to attend monthly meetings held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m at the township municipal building. Supervisors receive an annual compensation of $2,500 in quarterly installments.
The appointee will serve until Jan. 1, 2022. This seat on the board will be up for election at the November 2021 municipal election.
Letters must be submitted by Friday, Oct. 30. For additional information, visit http://ligoniertownship.com/lt/pdf/Notice%20of%20Vacancy.pdf or call the township office at 724-238-2725.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Supervisors, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, in the municipal complex, and Ligonier Borough Planning Commission, Tuesday, Oct. 27, canceled for lack of an agenda.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
