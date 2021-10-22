Join the Ligonier Valley Library for Preschool Storytime from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. starting Wednesday, Oct. 13, through Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Storytime is for children ages 3 to 5 only, and will include reading stories, singing songs, dancing, having finger plays/rhymes, and a take and make craft. This program is free and will be a drop-off event, but parents are welcome to stay as needed. When you register, you are registering for all eight weeks.
Call 724-238-6451 to register. Space will be limited and masks are highly recommended for anyone over age 2 at the library.
* * *
Ligonier MOPS will host Trunk or Treat in the Holy Trinity Church parking lot on West Vincent Street from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, providing children with a safe environment to trick or treat.
Decorate your trunk and you could win a prize. Trunk decoration is not mandatory, but encouraged. If your trunk is decorated, arrive at 5:30 p.m. to set it up. You will receive an assigned number when you arrive. Bring enough candy for at least 150 children. Each car will receive voting ballots equivalent to the number of people in the vehicle. This event is free and open to the public.
* * *
Wilpen Fire Company will host a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the Wilpen Volunteer Fire Company, Station 45. Dine-in or takeout orders are available for the department’s delicious fish sandwiches, baked fish, shrimp, pierogies and haluski.
* * *
Stahlstown United Methodist Charge is hosting a Trunk or Treat Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Flax Grounds of Stahlstown. Everyone is welcome to come and open their trunks. If doing a trunk please be in place by 1:30 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome!
* * *
Thanks to a generous donation from the Louise Irwin Woods Fund, the Ligonier Valley Library invites all ages to Once Upon a Toon at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Join internationally syndicated, award-winning cartoonist Joe Wos while he draws stories live as he tells them. Everyone in attendance will be entered into a drawing to win one of his many drawings created during the show. Call 724-238-6451 to register.
* * *
Compass Inn Museum’s Annual Halloween Hauntings begin from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, through Sunday Oct. 31. There will be two sets of stories. Starting at 6 p.m. stories will be geared towards families with children and 7:30 p.m. on stories for mature audiences. The cost is $10 for ages 16 to 91, $9 for ages 62-plus, $7 for children ages 5 to 16, and ages 5 and under and active military members are free.
* * *
Enter your creative pumpkin carvings in the Compass Inn Museum’s Pumpkin Carving Contest from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. There are three categories with winners for first, second and third place. All pumpkins will be on display to admire and haunt through Sunday, Oct. 31.
The Christian Church of Waterford will be hosting a Trunk or Treat at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, for some safe, fun and non-spooky fun. Everyone is welcome.
* * *
St. John’s UCC of Darlington will be having their famous Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Darlington Fire Hall.
Get your crafts, soups, baked goods and goodies from the new Youth Group’s lemonade stand. All proceeds go back into the community. We hear there will be haluski, pie, ham pot pie and more.
* * *
The Cook Township Community Center will hold Trunk or Treat at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Dress up your trunk and yourself or come in costume to enjoy the outside games, treats and parade.
* * *
Laughlintown Christian Church Trunk or Treat will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Dress up in costume and enjoy decorated trunks to trick or treat.
* * *
Merchant Trick or Treat is scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Trick or treat night in Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
* * *
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art Artists-in-Residence presents an afternoon of “All you wanted to know about art materials” discussion and demonstration at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, with the first session at the museum.
* * *
The Historic Photography Show for 2021, presented by the Pennsylvania room at the Ligonier Library, proudly presents an exhibit on Faces of Ligonier Valley, Veterans of the Korean War Era. The display can be enjoyed through Nov. 16. Enjoy the display of pictures and articles from that period of history. Call for hours as they are limited and differ from the library.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley High School JROTC cadets’ annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6, at the high school, Springer Road. The show will be indoors for visitors to start their holiday shopping early. There will be basket raffles, 50/50 drawings, live music, food and the cadets will be providing face painting for the kids. A fun time for all.
* * *
Compass Inn Harvest Candlelight Tours will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 13, and 20.
Enjoy learning about the history and how people stayed and maintained our local historic inn. Tickets are encouraged, but not required.
* * *
Gratitude Soup ‘n Sandwich Dinner will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at F.A.V.O.R.-Western RCO, 736 Lincoln St., Bolivar. The menu will include chicken noodle soup, stuffed pepper soup, meats, cheeses and more.
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
