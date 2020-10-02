The new additions to the non-fiction book collection in the Ligonier Valley Library children’s department include a book on forensics for children, along with a non-fiction monster book about the lore and gore behind favorite monsters.
Other new, easy non-fiction books are about: Elephants, pet rabbits, horses, animals with no bones, ocean monsters, and a biography on George Ferris, the inventor of the Ferris wheel.
“We would love our younger readers to explore non-fiction,” explained Heather Oates, children’s librarian. “It is often overlooked because caregivers think it is too hard for little ones to read or comprehend.”
The library has set up its “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” in Beanstack. It kicks off on Monday, Oct. 5. The link for registering or signing into Beanstack is https://ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365.
For additional information on this and other programs being offered by the children’s department, contact Oates or Bobbi McDowell, children’s department clerk, at 724-238-6451.
* * *
The Diamond Theatre of Ligonier will be streaming the Ligonier Valley High School varsity football game, featuring the Rams vs Steel City on the big screen at 7 p.m. today, Oct. 2. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Volume will not be through the big speakers but there will be sound.
No admission cost, but attendees are asked not to bring in outside food or beverage. The concession stand will be open. Everyone is welcome until the allowed capacity is reached.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Lady Rams volleyball program will hold a sub sale from 9 a.m. until sold out on Saturday, Oct. 3, on the Diamond. Cost is $8 for a 16-inch Italian sub.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library has several Beanstack challenges starting in October, including “You vs. 2020 Minutes” and “Read, Step, Go!,”
“You vs. 2020 Minutes” started on Thursday, Oct. 1, and continues through Thursday, Dec. 31. Registration is still open.
This virtual program challenges participants to read and log 2,020 minutes over three months using Beanstack on their computer or with the Beanstack app. Ages 6 to 106 are eligible to join.
“Read, Step, Go!” starts on Monday, Oct. 5. This virtual program challenges participants to read for 30 minutes and be active for 30 minutes every day. The program is for ages 18 to 108 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 16.
For additional information, visit the library’s website at https://www.ligonierlibrary.org or call 724-238-6451.
* * *
Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1, Waterford will be selling dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. They will include a choice of spaghetti, meatballs or chicken parmesan, with salad, bread and dessert.
Meals are take-out only, but feel free to eat at the picnic tables under the pavilion.
* * *
Wilpen Volunteer Fire Department will hold an Ethnic Food fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. Foods available will be a choice of six pierogi or a bowl of haluski, selling for $5 each. Take-out only.
* * *
The Diamond Theatre of Ligonier’s talent show has been tentatively moved to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, because a dance for school kids was scheduled for the same night as the show.
There are people signed up for the talent show, but more are wanted, especially adults. You don’t need to be perfect. It will be audience voted with no professional judges. You can lip sync, hula hoop, run with an egg on your head, be a juggler or a stand-up comedian. It just needs to be family friendly.
There will be a cash prize up for grabs and a diamond (fake) trophy to the winner. Who’s gonna be Diamond Theatre’s first-ever talent show winner?
* * *
Woman and Wisdom, a virtual, motivational series book discussion of “Girl, Wash your Face” by Rachel Hollis, will be hosted by the Westmoreland Library Network.
The book explores the lies women tell themselves and provides tools for breaking down the barriers holding them back from achieving their dreams.
Register at win.fyi/girl and a book will be sent to the Ligonier Valley Library for local residents, or download a free eBook or eAudiobook, then join the discussion from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, or Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Participants will also have the opportunity to join Jenna Williams, life coach, in a question-and-answer session on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
For additional information, visit www.wlnonline.org.
* * *
Bethel Lutheran Church, Bethel Church Road, will hold an indoor flea market and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
The cost to sell your wares is $10 for a pre-paid reserved space with table provided.
Call Pat at 724-238-2630 to reserve a table.
The Bethel Church ladies bake sale will feature cookie trays and other homemade goods. The kitchen will be open for purchase of sandwiches and drinks.
* * *
The Fort Ligonier Days Inc. board and committee made the very difficult decision to cancel the annual festival, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk to the health and safety of the residents, visitors and participants with the event’s massive attendance and concentrated format.
While looking forward to the return of the festival in 2021, the committee, businesses and non-profits have scheduled a number of activities for Oct. 9-11. Visit https://fortligonierdays.com/ for information on the 2020 virtual Fort Ligonier Days.
* * *
Fort Ligonier will hold a special 1762 Whiskey sale from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, and a Community Commemoration of the Oct. 12, 1758 Battle of Fort Ligonier from 4 to 6 p.m. with free admission for community residents.
The fort is unable to host its legendary battle re-enactments this year due to pandemic restrictions, and has planned a Commemoration Weekend featuring special Living History Tours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11.
Advance ticket are required. For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit the website at http://fortligonier.org/ or call 724-238-9701.
* * *
The first annual Ligonier Chamber Days, Oct. 8-11, will feature sidewalk sales and entertainment at Pondstone Park.
* * *
Ligonier Tavern and Table, West Main Street, will host “15658 Daze” from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, and from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, that will include live music on the back deck.
Visit the Ligonier Tavern and Table Facebook page for details.
Call 724-238-7788 a week before the event for additional information including what guidelines must be followed to keep everything legal with government mandates.
* * *
Octoberfest, with live music and food and drinks available for purchase, will be held on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9-10, on the Ligonier Country Market grounds located on the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm at the corner of Old Lincoln Highway West and Springer Road.
Tickets must be purchased in advance through Eventbrite at https://oktoberfestligonier.eventbrite.com.
The festival will be held both days, rain or shine. Contact Susan at 724-238-7560 ext. 1 for additional information.
* * *
Heritage United Methodist Church, located on the Diamond, plans to hold a rummage and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Take-out or dine-in lunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
* * *
Ligonier Borough’s annual leaf pick-up will begin on Thursday, Oct. 15, or Friday, Oct. 16, and continues multiple times a week, depending on the weather, through Friday, Dec. 4.
Brush needs to be separated into a different pile. The public works department will come around periodically with the chipper to collect the brush.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Borough Council, 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, via Zoom, access information available on ligonierboro.com; Cook Township Supervisors 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, in the municipal office, and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, in the municipal building.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
