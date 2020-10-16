Heritage United Methodist Church, on the Diamond, will dedicate the new community building at all three services this weekend.
A short dedication will be held at the 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, contemporary worship service and the 8:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Oct. 18. A heavier focus on the dedication will be offered at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service with Bishop Cynthia Moore-Koikoi and Pastor John Flower as guest speakers.
That service may run longer and to avoid a large crowd in the sanctuary, it will be livestreamed to the church’s Facebook page. It will also be recorded and sent to the church link on Monday, Oct. 19, at http://ligonierhumc.org/
An open house for the community will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday for anyone wanting to tour the new building.
Bethel Lutheran Church, Bethel Church Road, will hold an indoor flea market and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. The Bethel Church ladies’ bake sale will feature cookie trays and other homemade goods. The kitchen will be open for purchase of sandwiches and drinks.
The annual Ligonier CROP Walk will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, starting at St James Lutheran Church, West Main Street.
Walkers, keeping safe distances, will meet in the church yard to register. Money collected will be shared by Church World Services for hunger relief, Ligonier Salvation Army and the Ligonier Food Pantry.
For additional information about registration or making a donation, contact Rita Horrell, event co-ordinator, at 724-238-4089.
The 16th Annual Blessing of the Pets will occur at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, in Mellon Park, corner of West Main and South Walnut streets, Ligonier.
All pets are welcome to receive a blessing from the Rev. Dr. Jim Simons of St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church, Rector, and Pastor Jerry Nuernberger of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, West Main Street.
The Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) will hold its 36th Annual Art Auction Online Benefit Preview Show and online bidding virtually, beginning Saturday, Oct. 17, and ending at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
All original artwork by local and national artists, may be viewed in person, beginning tomorrow through the end of the event, at G Squared Gallery, West Main Street. Normal business hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, or special appointment by calling the Gallery at 724-238-8083.
To view available artwork and place your bid online visit: https://bidpal.net/stillwaters. For additional information, contact Susan Huba, LWA executive director, at 724-238-7560, ext. 1#.
Ligonier Country Market will hold the 13th annual Christmas Market from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, outside on the market grounds, off West Main Street and Springer Road, Ligonier Township.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this rain-or-shine event will observe government health and safety guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19.
It will feature up to 120 artisans, crafters, farmers and food processors set up in the same fashion as a regular Saturday market and will be offering seasonal holiday items, gifts, and other goods for purchase.
The Ligonier Valley Rams Football Boosters will hold their first “chow down for the team” restaurant night from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Carol and Dave’s on North Market Street, Ligonier.
A percentage of the profits will be donated to the boosters. Both eat-in and takeout orders count.
The boosters will have a lottery board raffle and a chance to win a helmet signed by all the players. Come support the LV football program.
Additional chew downs will be held as follows: Fox’s Pizza of Ligonier and Seward, Monday, Oct. 26; Biggins, New Florence, Wednesday, Nov. 4; El Vaquero Mexicano, on the Diamond, Saturday, Nov. 7, and Brick Yard Café, Bolivar, Saturday, Nov. 14.
St John’s United Church of Christ will hold the annual Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in Darlington firehall, Darlington Road.
There will be handmade crafts, soups and baked goods. No lunch items available this year, as all items takeout only. Proceeds go back into the community. Don’t forget to wear your mask.
Trick-or-treating in Ligonier Borough and Ligonier and Cook townships is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Merchant Trick or Treat will not take place this year. Residents are asked to turn their porch light on if you wish to participate in trick-or-treating.
Join the Ligonier Valley Library children’s department on Halloween, Oct. 31, for a live magic show with magician Steve Haberman starting at 2 p.m.
Haberman has a special Halloween show planned. For additional information about his show, visit http://www.schoolshows-r-us.com
This free event is for all ages. Registration is required and space is limited to 25 people. Face masks must be worn while you are in the library. Feel free to wear your Halloween costume.
Call the library at 724-238-6451 to register.
The Fifth Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest will be held at Compass Inn Museum, Laughlintown, on Saturday, Oct, 24. Drop off your entry between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. There is no fee to enter.
Carve your pumpkin free hand, use a pattern, paint it, or decorate it. Winners will be chosen by popular vote during the “Halloween Hauntings Storytelling Tours” that evening.
Winners will be voted on in each of three categories including: juniors (ages 12 and under), adults (ages 13 and up) and families (mixed ages). First-place winners will receive $75, second $50 and third $25. In addition, each winner will receive two free admissions to the Storytelling Tours on Oct. 30-31. Pre-registration is encouraged, and walk-in submissions will be accepted. Visit www.compassinn.org to download the registration form and contest rules. Everyone who drops off a carved pumpkin will receive a pumpkin cookie and a cup of hot chocolate.
A drive-through prayer box has been installed in the alley behind Heritage United Methodist Church for the community to utilize. Prayer requests can be dropped off there and will be collected daily and placed in the prayer room.
The Ligonier Valley Library will temporarily be closed and reopen on Monday, Oct. 19, due to a COVID-19 exposure.
Upon reopening, normal hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday. The Pennsylvania Room is available by appointment only.
If there are any changes to programs or library hours, official updates will be posted on the website https://www.ligonierlibrary.org/
Ligonier Borough’s annual leaf pick-up has begun and will continue multiple times a week, depending on the weather, through Friday, Dec. 4. Leaves need to be raked into a separate pile from the brush, next to the curb. The Ligonier Borough Public Works Department will come around periodically with the chipper to collect the brush.
Among the meetings scheduled for the comiing week are: Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the municipal complex, canceled for lack of an agenda; Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, in the municipal complex, and Ligonier Township Planning Commission 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, in the municipal complex.
For additional information regarding meeting attendance specifics, contact James H. Nieusma at jnieusma@ligoniertownship.com, Tracy Krowchak at tkrowchak@ligoniertownship.com or call the office at 724-238-2725.
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
