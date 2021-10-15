Join the Ligonier Valley Library for Preschool Storytime from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. starting Wednesday, Oct. 13, through Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Storytime is for children ages 3 to 5 only, and will include reading stories, singing songs, dancing, having finger plays/rhymes, and a take and make craft.
This program is free and will be a drop-off event, but parents are welcome to stay as needed. When you register, you are registering for all eight weeks.
Call 724-238-6451 to register. Space will be limited and masks are highly recommended for anyone over age 2 at the library.
* * *
Our local acting ladies, The Hollow Tree Players will present, “Snow White, the Evil Queen and the Three Slobs” at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, and at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Ligonier Town Hall. A small donation of $5 is requested. Bring the whole family and enjoy an evening or afternoon of fun and entertainment. All net proceeds go into helping the community.
* * *
The last meatloaf dinner of the 2021 season will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, in the Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271.
The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple sauce, pie or cake and a cold beverage, coffee or tea.
Cost is a donation of $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 10 years. Eat-in or takeout meals are available.
* * *
West Fairfield Community Center’s 1st Annual Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. Dress up in costume to trunk or treat from decorated vehicles. Raffles and a bonfire. All proceeds benefit the revamping of the center.
* * *
Cheri and Lydia will be performing on the Diamond Bandstand from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17. Come enjoy their music for a nice performance. Cheri has a background in music education and Lydia performs with The Craic in Renaissance Faires.
* * *
The Ligonier CROP Walk will start at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, beginning and ending at St. James Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Ligonier, according to CROP Walk coordinator Rita Horrell.
This event is one of more than 1,000 CROP Walks taking place around the country this year. These interfaith community events are sponsored by Church World Service. A portion of the money raised will go to the World Hunger Organization, and a portion stays in the community to be shared by the Ligonier Food Bank and the Salvation Army.
The total amount raised last year was $4,135, for a grand total in 19 years of record keeping of $99,109.39.
Crop Walkers are urged to ask family, friends and co-workers to sponsor them for this event. Sponsor envelopes are available from area congregations. For more information, contact Rita Horrell at 724-238-4089.
* * *
Come to Powdermill Nature Reserve at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, to explore the seasonal natural history phenomena of the reserve and discover the wonders of fall foliage and why leaves change color and how this change benefits the trees.
A lecture will be given in the Parker Room at 2 p.m., followed by a short outdoor exploration. Lectures are structured for adult audiences and children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required as space is limited, and masks are required inside the Nature Center, located on Route 381, Rector.
For additional information or to register, call 724-593-6105.
* * *
Ligonier MOPS will host Trunk or Treat in the Holy Trinity Church parking lot on West Vincent Street from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, providing children with a safe environment to trick or treat.
Decorate your trunk and you could win a prize. Trunk decoration is not mandatory, but encouraged. If your trunk is decorated, arrive at 5:30 p.m. to set it up. You will receive an assigned number when you arrive. Bring enough candy for at least 150 children. Each car will receive voting ballots equivalent to the number of people in the vehicle. This event is free and open to the public.
* * *
Stahlstown United Methodist Charge is hosting a Trunk or Treat from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Flax Grounds of Stahlstown. Everyone is welcome to come and open their trunks. If doing a trunk please be in place by 1:30 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome.
* * *
Thanks to a generous donation from the Louise Irwin Woods Fund, the Ligonier Valley Library invites all ages to Once Upon a Toon at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Join internationally syndicated, award-winning cartoonist Joe Wos while he draws stories live as he tells them. Everyone in attendance will be entered into a drawing to win one of his many drawings created during the show. Call 724-238-6451 to register.
* * *
Compass Inn Museum’s Annual Halloween Hauntings begin from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 31. There will be two sets of stories. Starting at 6 p.m. stories will be geared towards families with children and 7:30 p.m. on stories for mature audiences. The cost is $10 ages 16 to 91, $9 age 62-plus, $7 children 5 to 16, and ages 5 and under are free (and active military members).
* * *
Enter your creative pumpkin carvings in the Compass Inn Museum’s Pumpkin Carving Contest from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 29. There are three categories with winners for first, second and third place. All pumpkins will be on display to admire and haunt through the Oct. 31.
* * *
The Christian Church of Waterford will be hosting their own Trunk or Treat at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 for some safe, fun and non spooky fun. Everyone is welcome.
* * *
St. John’s UCC of Darlington will be having their famous Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Darlington Fire Hall. Get your crafts, soups, baked goods and goodies from the new Youth Group’s lemonade stand. All proceeds go back into the community. We hear there will be halushki, pie, ham pot pie and more.
* * *
The Cook Township Community Center will hold a Trunk or Treat at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Dress up your trunk and yourself or come in costume to enjoy the outside games, treats, and parade.
* * *
Laughlintown Christian Church Trunk or Treat will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Dress up in costume and enjoy decorated trunks to trick or treat.
* * *
Merchant Trick or Treat is scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Trick or treat night in Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.
* * *
The Historic Photography Show for 2021, presented by the Pennsylvania room at the Ligonier Library, proudly present an exhibit on Faces of Ligonier Valley, Veterans of the Korean War Era. The display can be enjoyed through Tuesday, Nov. 16. Enjoy the display of pictures and articles from that period of history. Call for hours as they are limited and differ from the library.
* * *
Spaces are filling up quickly with only five vendor spaces available for the Ligonier Valley High School JROTC cadets Annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the high school, Springer Road. The show will be indoors for visitors to start their holiday shopping early. There will be basket raffles, 50/50 drawings, live music, food and the cadets will be providing face painting for the kids. The events is a fun time for all.
For additional information about the show or if you want to be a vendor, send an email to doates@lvsd.k12.pa.us.
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
