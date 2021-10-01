(Editor’s Note: This week’s Valley Views column was compiled by Bulletin staff writers.)
Every Wednesday is half-back bingo at Valley Center for Active Adults, Kalassay Drive.
They will offer back specials, quickies and a progressive jackpot game, with a 10-game minimum to be eligible for the jackpot game.
Bingo is open to the public, is non-smoking and begins at 1 p.m. You must be 18 years old to participate. Refreshments will be available.
* * *
Come to the Chestnut Ridge Community Center located along Route 259, Fairfield Township, from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and enjoy square dancing.
There will be a live band and guided instructions via a live caller, no experience necessary.
Cost of admission is $5 per person. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Help support the community center by attending this fun event.
For additional information, contact Jane Guyer at 724-235-9793.
* * *
The Friends of Ligonier Beach in partnership with the Ligonier Township Supervisors will hold another Community Cleanup Day on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the historic swimming pool and surrounding property located on Route 30 East a half-mile from Ligonier Borough.
Wear long sleeves/long pants and bring your shovels and rakes. Volunteers will be asked to sign a liability waiver. Restroom facilities currently not available onsite.
Help our community bring back the beach better than ever.
* * *
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will hold a takeout-only chicken and biscuit dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
Menu includes biscuits, chicken and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce and chocolate/white cake. Cost is $7 for adults, $4 for children and free for ages under 3.
* * *
Holy Trinity Parish Picnic and Classic Car Cruise is Sunday, Oct. 3 from 12-5 p.m. There will be a basket raffle, 50/50 tickets, children’s games, Hoffer’s pig roast, and classic cars. Stop in and meet Sergeant Friscarella, police dog, Kilo, and local firefighters with their emergency vehicle. RSVP to the parish office by calling 724-238-6434. Adult admission is $5.00 and children 12 and under are free.
* * *
For the past 16 years St. Michael’s of the Valley and St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church have held a pet blessing on the first weekend of October. This year’s blessing will take place in Mellon Park on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. Pet blessings are happening around world near the date of Oct. 4, the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and the environment.
All pets and their friends are welcome. If your pet cannot attend the blessings, you can bring the pet’s picture to the blessing. To insure the well-being of all participants, the pet must be on a leash or in a pet carrier. The blessing will take place rain or shine. A good-will offering will be taken to benefit a local animal shelter.
* * *
Ligonier Camp and Conference Center, 88 McCartney Lane, invites the public to an Open House Sunday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. Attendees will hear plans about the future of the center and get a hard hat tour of the Joshua House Lodge as construction continues. Light refreshments will be provided.
Please RSVP by email to gkenyon@ligoniercamp.org or call 724-238-6428.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley YMCA will be closing at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7 (the gymnasium will be closed that day because the floors are being refinished).
The YMCA also will be closed Oct. 8-10 for Fort Ligonier Days.
* * *
Come visit Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, at the station on North Fairfield Street, during Fort Ligonier Days, Oct. 8-10. The department will be teaming up with Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Company and will serve grilled charcoal smoked burgers, chicken fingers, fried cheese curds, loaded tater tots, jalapeño poppers, onion rings, funnel cakes and deep fried Oreos. Proceeds will help support both fire companies.
* * *
Fort Ligonier will commemorate the Oct. 12, 1758, attack on Fort Ligonier with historical demonstrations and French and Indian War interpreters from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9-10.
For additional information, visit www.fortligonier.org, email office@fortligonier.org or call 724-238-9701.
* * *
The traditional Pancake Breakfast at Heritage United Methodist on the Diamond always held during the Fort Ligonier Days Celebration is scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, Oct 8 and 9th. Pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee and tea are on the menu at a cost of $7 for adults and $3 for school age children. The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, chair of the church’s Outreach Committee notes that all proceeds will support local and global ministries.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley High School class of 1997 will be hosting a reunion on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 6-8 p.m. at Pop’s Pub and Grub Inn. Please RSVP to Lindsey at lindseykwilson@hotmail.com if you plan to attend.
* * *
Join the Ligonier Valley Library for Preschool Storytime from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. starting Wednesday, Oct. 13, through Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Storytime is for children ages 3 to 5 only, and will include reading stories, singing songs, dancing, having finger plays/rhymes, and a take and make craft.
This program is free and will be a drop-off event, but parents are welcome to stay as needed. When you register, you are registering for all eight weeks.
Call 724-238-6451 to register. Space will be limited and masks are highly recommended for anyone over age 2 at the library.
* * *
The last meatloaf dinner of the 2021 season will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, in the Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271.
The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple sauce, pie or cake and a cold beverage, coffee or tea.
Cost is a donation of $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 10 years. Eat-in or takeout meals are available.
* * *
Come to Powdermill Nature Reserve, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, to explore the seasonal natural history phenomena of the Reserve and discover the wonders of fall foliage and why leaves change color and how this change benefits the trees.
A lecture will be given in the Parker Room at 2 p.m., followed by a short outdoor exploration. Lectures are structured for adult audiences, and children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required as space is limited, and masks are required inside the Nature Center, located on Route 381, Rector.
For additional information or to register call 724-593-6105.
* * *
The Ligonier CROP Walk will start at 2 p.m. Sunday Oct. 17, beginning and ending at St. James Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Ligonier, according to CROP Walk coordinator Rita Horrell.
This event is one of over 1,000 CROP Walks taking place around the country this year. These interfaith community events are sponsored by Church World Service. A portion of the money raised will go to the World Hunger Organization, and a portion stays in the community to be shared by the Ligonier Food Bank and the Salvation Army.
The total amount raised last year was $4,135, for a grand total in 19 years of record-keeping of $99,109.39.
Crop Walkers are urged to ask family, friends and co-workers to sponsor them for this event. Sponsor envelopes are available from area congregations. For more information, contact Rita Horrell at 724-238-4089.
* * *
Ligonier MOPS will host Trunk or Treat in the Holy Trinity Church parking lot on West Vincent Street from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, providing children with a safe environment to trick or treat.
Decorate your trunk and you could win a prize. Trunk decoration is not mandatory, but encouraged. If your trunk is decorated, arrive at 5:30 p.m. to set it up. You will receive an assigned number when you arrive. Bring enough candy for at least 150 children. Each car will receive voting ballots equivalent to the number of people in the vehicle. This event is free and open to the public.
* * *
Thanks to a generous donation from the Louise Irwin Woods Fund, the Ligonier Valley Library invites all ages to Once Upon a Toon at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Join internationally syndicated, award-winning cartoonist Joe Wos while he draws stories live as he tells them. Everyone in attendance will be entered into a drawing to win one of his many drawings created during the show. Call 724-238-6451 to register.
Merchant Trick or Treat is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 6 p.m. Trick or treat night in Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.
* * *
There are still 10 vendor spaces available for the Ligonier Valley High School JROTC cadets Annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the high school, Springer Road.
The show will be indoors for visitors to start their holiday shopping early.
There will be basket raffles, 50/50 drawings, live music, food and the cadets will be providing face painting for the kids.
For additional information about the show or if you want to be a vendor, send an email to doates@lvsd.k12.pa.us
* * *
Ligonier Borough Council will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, in council’s chambers at Ligonier Town Hall.
