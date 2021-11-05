Chestnut Ridge Community Center, located along Route 259, will host a square dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, with a live band to “Do-si-do” your partner. The cost is $5 with refreshments available for purchase. Grab your boots and get to scootin’. All dance skill levels are welcome.
Additionally, the Pennsylvania Game Commission will present an ask-and-answer session at the center at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. Everyone is welcome.
Any questions about using the center or renting for functions, call Jane Guyer at 724-235-9793. All proceeds from the center helps neighbors, 4-H Club and Boys Club functions.
* * *
Fall into Ligonier — A Restaurant Tasting has been canceled. It had been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6.
* * *
Ligonier Borough will be honored with the Scenic Pittsburgh’s Community Scenic Achievement Award at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the bandstand. Please join the town in receiving this award.
* * *
The Ligonier Country Holiday Market will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the regular Country Market field. Enjoy shopping with local vendors for many unique gift items such as barn wood snowmen, woodland gnomes, license plate stars and more. Music from The Evergreens to get you into the holiday spirit, along with Market Sprouts Kids Corner set up in the Children’s Garden to make ornaments for the market tree.
* * *
Musical Storytime with the Westmoreland Symphony presenting “Itzhak — A Boy Who Loved the Violin” at the Ligonier Valley Library. Join a small group from the symphony as they present this musical program for children. Call the library at 724-238-6451 to register for event, slated for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library will have Melissa Marasia-Burns at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, present a four-week session of meditation and journaling. Please bring your own journal and pen or pencil. Each session will be 30 minutes long and for ages 16 and up. Please plan on attending all four sessions, with no Nov. 24 session. Seating is limited and registration is required. Please call the library at 724-238-6451 or stop in to register.
* * *
The Historic Photography Show for 2021, presented by the Pennsylvania room at the Ligonier Library, proudly presents an exhibit on Faces of Ligonier Valley, Veterans of the Korean War Era. The display can be enjoyed through Tuesday, Nov. 16. Enjoy the display of pictures and articles from that period of history. Call for hours as they are limited and differ from the library.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley High School JROTC cadets Annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the high school, Springer Road, Ligonier Township. The show will be indoors for visitors to start their holiday shopping early. There will be basket raffles, 50/50 drawings, live music, food and the cadets will be providing face painting for kids.
* * *
Compass Inn Harvest Candlelight Tours will begin from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 13, and 20. Enjoy learning about the history and how people stayed and maintained our local historic inn. Tickets are encouraged, but not required.
* * *
Powdermill Nature Reserve will have you Owling at the Moon from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, with stories, fire, cider, and of course, an owl. The family-friendly event for all ages requests pre-registration but it is not required. Masks are required in the Nature Center.
* * *
Gratitude Soup ‘n Sandwich Dinner will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at F.A.V.O.R. — Western RCO, 736 Lincoln St., Bolivar. The menu will include chicken noodle soup, stuffed pepper soup, meats, cheeses and more.
* * *
The Weeders and Seeders Garden Club of Ligonier will host the “How to Design a Home Garden” presented by Rebecca Griffith of Shadowwood Gardens Nursery. It will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Loyalhanna Watershed Barn in Ligonier Township.
* * *
Join Fort Ligonier as they commemorate George Washington’s Friendly Fire incident from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. Fort Pitt Museum’s assistant director will speak and Fort Ligonier will unveil a new exhibit. Get your tickets for this special event through Eventbrite or by calling the fort at 724-238-9701.
* * *
The 2021 Masonic Blood Drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, in the St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church of Ligonier.
* * *
Light Up Ligonier with Santa’s arrival to town with the Diamond Christmas lights and magical fun at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Grab some hot chocolate, a sleigh ride and pictures for the holiday season.
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
